January 13, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 13

January 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Annika Gold, 9-2
(4th) Dorothy’s the Boss, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Just Gets Better, 3-1
(4th) Gandhi’s Castle, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Marilyn’s Magic, 3-1
(3rd) Alhambra Palace, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Super Et, 3-1
(2nd) Silent Tap, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Machisto, 7-2
(2nd) Healing, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Lots of Gold, 6-1
(6th) A Girl Like Me, 4-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Rebel War, 9-2
(7th) A New Trend, 7-2

