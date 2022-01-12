Spot Plays Jan. 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Annika Gold, 9-2
|(4th) Dorothy’s the Boss, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Just Gets Better, 3-1
|(4th) Gandhi’s Castle, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Marilyn’s Magic, 3-1
|(3rd) Alhambra Palace, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Super Et, 3-1
|(2nd) Silent Tap, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Machisto, 7-2
|(2nd) Healing, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Lots of Gold, 6-1
|(6th) A Girl Like Me, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Rebel War, 9-2
|(7th) A New Trend, 7-2
Leave a Reply