January 13, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 14

January 13, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (6th) B C Glory Days, 3-1
    (7th) Mexican Wonder Boy, 3-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Miss Morgantown, 6-1
    (5th) Chica Picante, 4-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Itsnotmyjob, 3-1
    (3rd) Justa Buster, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Double Dare You, 3-1
    (3rd) Judy’s Way, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Aristeia, 3-1
    (5th) Perfectamente, 6-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Frolic Man, 3-1
    (2nd) Beastfromtheeast, 6-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Little Matilda, 9-2
    (3rd) Pat Daddy, 8-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Saqeel, 7-2
    (4th) Firery Tale, 4-1
Penn National   (4th) Justin Time, 7-2
    (6th) Movie Score, 7-2
Sam Houston   (2nd) Dance Her On Home, 9-2
    (5th) Elitch, 7-2
Santa Anita   (3rd) Hail Columbia, 4-1
    (6th) Cotopaxi, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Takestwotowiggle, 6-1
    (6th) Peaceful Surprise, 7-2
Turfway Park   (1st) Christian C, 3-1
    (2nd) Ames Mister, 4-1

