Spot Plays Jan. 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) B C Glory Days, 3-1
|(7th) Mexican Wonder Boy, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Miss Morgantown, 6-1
|(5th) Chica Picante, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Itsnotmyjob, 3-1
|(3rd) Justa Buster, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Double Dare You, 3-1
|(3rd) Judy’s Way, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Aristeia, 3-1
|(5th) Perfectamente, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Frolic Man, 3-1
|(2nd) Beastfromtheeast, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Little Matilda, 9-2
|(3rd) Pat Daddy, 8-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Saqeel, 7-2
|(4th) Firery Tale, 4-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Justin Time, 7-2
|(6th) Movie Score, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Dance Her On Home, 9-2
|(5th) Elitch, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Hail Columbia, 4-1
|(6th) Cotopaxi, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Takestwotowiggle, 6-1
|(6th) Peaceful Surprise, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Christian C, 3-1
|(2nd) Ames Mister, 4-1
