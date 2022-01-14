January 14, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 15

January 14, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (6th) Tweet This, 3-1
    (7th) Gran City, 4-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Texas Mama, 3-1
    (5th) Summer Appeal, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Chapel Barn, 9-2
    (8th) Gambling Cat, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Malibu Ghost, 9-2
    (9th) El Tenampa, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Solar Tap, 3-1
    (3rd) Perpetual Change, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Gray Fashion, 9-2
    (5th) Shelley’s Gem, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (5th) Fightingtemptation, 6-1
    (9th) Mo Choctaw, 7-2
Sam Houston   (1st) Tappin’ the Bling, 7-2
    (6th) Vienna Prize, 4-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Really Big News, 4-1
    (7th) Admirably, 4-1
Sunland Park   (5th) Revolt and Riot, 3-1
    (7th) Mithqaal, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Hard Ten, 7-2
    (4th) Fall Moon, 5-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Sonic City, 5-1
    (8th) Jim’s Bronze Star, 5-1

