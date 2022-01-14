Spot Plays Jan. 15

|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Tweet This, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Gran City, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Texas Mama, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Summer Appeal, 7-2
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(3rd) Chapel Barn, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Gambling Cat, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Malibu Ghost, 9-2
|
|
|(9th) El Tenampa, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Solar Tap, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Perpetual Change, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Gray Fashion, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Shelley’s Gem, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(5th) Fightingtemptation,
6-1
|
|
|(9th) Mo Choctaw, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|
|(1st) Tappin’ the Bling,
7-2
|
|
|(6th) Vienna Prize, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Really Big News, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Admirably, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(5th) Revolt and Riot, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Mithqaal, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Hard Ten, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Fall Moon, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(4th) Sonic City, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Jim’s Bronze Star,
5-1
