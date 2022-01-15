January 15, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 16

January 15, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Cinderella’s Cause, 7-2
(3rd) Quality Stones, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Foolish Steve, 3-1
(4th) Hooray Austin, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Misty Cat, 3-1
(4th) Deuce Emma, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Paintbrush, 7-2
(2nd) Ghost Fighter, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Uncommon Valor, 3-1
(5th) Rock and Fellers, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Aquitania Arrival, 3-1
(3rd) Big Thorn, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Big Mama Sue, 3-1
(3rd) Laura Mars, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Knight Ofthe Crown, 7-2
(5th) Miss Lady L, 8-1
Turfway Park (1st) Cornbread Hill, 4-1
(2nd) Tropical Tornado, 7-2

