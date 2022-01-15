Spot Plays Jan. 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Cinderella’s Cause, 7-2
|(3rd) Quality Stones, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Foolish Steve, 3-1
|(4th) Hooray Austin, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Misty Cat, 3-1
|(4th) Deuce Emma, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Paintbrush, 7-2
|(2nd) Ghost Fighter, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Uncommon Valor, 3-1
|(5th) Rock and Fellers, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Aquitania Arrival, 3-1
|(3rd) Big Thorn, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Big Mama Sue, 3-1
|(3rd) Laura Mars, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Knight Ofthe Crown, 7-2
|(5th) Miss Lady L, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Cornbread Hill, 4-1
|(2nd) Tropical Tornado, 7-2
