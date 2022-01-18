Spot Plays Jan. 19

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Wherethemoneywent, 4-1
|(6th) Alberta Moon, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Bali Del Sol, 3-1
|(5th) Lady Puchi, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Hidasta Park, 5-1
|(3rd) Ol’ Ned, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Tiz a Sharpie, 4-1
|(4th) Slew Tang Clan, 4-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Neverlookback, 7-2
|(6th) Meet Me At Mundis, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Flourishing, 6-1
|(5th) Cha Cha Mission, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) In the Red, 3-1
|(5th) Lemon Drop Tini, 3-1
