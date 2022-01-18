January 18, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs (1st) Wherethemoneywent, 4-1
(6th) Alberta Moon, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Bali Del Sol, 3-1
(5th) Lady Puchi, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Hidasta Park, 5-1
(3rd) Ol’ Ned, 3-1
Parx (1st) Tiz a Sharpie, 4-1
(4th) Slew Tang Clan, 4-1
Penn National (4th) Neverlookback, 7-2
(6th) Meet Me At Mundis, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Flourishing, 6-1
(5th) Cha Cha Mission, 4-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) In the Red, 3-1
(5th) Lemon Drop Tini, 3-1

