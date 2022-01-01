Spot Plays Jan. 2

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Juliana’s Rose, 3-1
|(5th) Perfect Flight, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Macee, 6-1
|(5th) Alebrije, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Will Is Chill, 9-2
|(4th) Royal’n Rando, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Heddy Lamarr, 7-2
|(6th) Cascade Park, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) All for Love, 7-2
|(5th) Zen Pi, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Miss Rita, 6-1
|(2nd) Five O One, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Coulthard, 4-1
|(2nd) Madiha, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Bourbon Wisdom, 3-1
|(7th) Estilo Varonil, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Mi Enlace, 3-1
|(2nd) Love Twenty Six, 3-1
