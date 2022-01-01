January 1, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 2

January 1, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Juliana’s Rose, 3-1
(5th) Perfect Flight, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Macee, 6-1
(5th) Alebrije, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Will Is Chill, 9-2
(4th) Royal’n Rando, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Heddy Lamarr, 7-2
(6th) Cascade Park, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) All for Love, 7-2
(5th) Zen Pi, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Miss Rita, 6-1
(2nd) Five O One, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) Coulthard, 4-1
(2nd) Madiha, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Bourbon Wisdom, 3-1
(7th) Estilo Varonil, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Mi Enlace, 3-1
(2nd) Love Twenty Six, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs