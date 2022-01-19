January 19, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 20

January 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Great Workout, 4-1
(3rd) Hey It’s Tati, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Ghost Mine, 4-1
(7th) Eye of the Needle, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Caged Bear, 7-2
(3rd) Goodbye Rosie, 5-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Sariah Sariah, 4-1
(6th) Big Scully, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Positively Awesome, 4-1
(3rd) Shea On a Mission, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Birthday Wish, 3-1
(4th) All for Love, 4-1
Sam Houston (4th) Head Over Boots, 4-1
(6th) Blue Darter, 8-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Captain Cool, 6-1
(4th) Thundering Woman, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs