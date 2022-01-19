Spot Plays Jan. 20

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Great Workout, 4-1
|(3rd) Hey It’s Tati, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Ghost Mine, 4-1
|(7th) Eye of the Needle, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Caged Bear, 7-2
|(3rd) Goodbye Rosie, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Sariah Sariah, 4-1
|(6th) Big Scully, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Positively Awesome, 4-1
|(3rd) Shea On a Mission, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Birthday Wish, 3-1
|(4th) All for Love, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(4th) Head Over Boots, 4-1
|(6th) Blue Darter, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Captain Cool, 6-1
|(4th) Thundering Woman, 7-2
Leave a Reply