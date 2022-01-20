January 20, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 21

Brisnet Staff

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Bar Fourteen, 7-2
(5th) Ninth Hour, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Dance Lightly, 8-1
(6th) Josef Is Real, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) Harlons Commission, 7-2
(2nd) Luke’s Cajun Star, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Rockdale, 3-1
(2nd) Gimme Some Mo, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Sassy Einstein, 6-1
(4th) Kaline, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Uncaptured Faith, 3-1
(3rd) Star Weaver, 9-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Fort Fortitude, 3-1
(5th) Paint Music for Me, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Talkback, 4-1
(5th) Klaatu, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Beyond the Hype, 7-2
(5th) Win With Pride, 3-1
Penn National (4th) S W Briar Rose, 7-2
(5th) Rocket Blast, 9-2
Sam Houston (1st) Moro Merica, 3-1
(3rd) Beauty Boy, 4-1
Santa Anita (1st) Bowl of Cherries, 3-1
(3rd) Elana My Princess, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Preferred Outcome, 7-2
(5th) Stealth Mission, 6-1
Turf Paradise (6th) Give Em Heck Beck, 7-2
(7th) Sorriso, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Fort Ramsey, 8-1
(3rd) Mayapretty, 7-212

