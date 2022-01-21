January 21, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 22

January 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Fingal, 4-1
(3rd) Ruby Rod, 5-1
Charles Town (2nd) Just Gets Better, 5-1
(4th) Excuses Excuses, 3-1
Delta Downs (4th) Brave City Girl, 4-1
(5th) Moro Pharoah, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Graceleadsushome, 8-1
(2nd) Art Heist, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Gobsmack, 4-1
(4th) Chula Girl, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Savage Sailor, 3-1
(3rd) Appointed, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Muchacho Macho, 3-1
(4th) Hufflepuff, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Garrett, 3-1
(4th) Angel Wings, 9-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Crazy Legs Hirsch, 3-1
(5th) Samurai Curse, 5-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Naughty Evelyn, 3-1
(7th) Chaos Theory, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Lady Jean, 3-1
(4th) Tiz Nena, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Franco’s Team, 9-2
(2nd) Box of Joe, 3-1

