Spot Plays Jan. 23

January 22, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Hey Mama, 4-1
(5th) Closing Deals, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Aphrodites Revenge, 4-1
(2nd) Im a Cowboy Too, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Erotic, 3-1
(5th) Magical Thought, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Reagan’s Heart, 4-1
(4th) Hoorayhoorayhooray, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Regina, 3-1
(2nd) Krug, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Dutch Treat, 3-1
(5th) Coach Adams, 7-2
Santa Anita (5th) Nichiren, 7-2
(7th) That’s Amare, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Pharoah Cat, 3-1
(5th) El Pillo, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Army Scout, 3-1
(4th) Honest Intentions, 3-1

