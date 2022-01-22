Spot Plays Jan. 23

For Sunday
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Hey Mama, 4-1
|(5th) Closing Deals, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Aphrodites Revenge, 4-1
|(2nd) Im a Cowboy Too, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Erotic, 3-1
|(5th) Magical Thought, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Reagan’s Heart, 4-1
|(4th) Hoorayhoorayhooray, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Regina, 3-1
|(2nd) Krug, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Dutch Treat, 3-1
|(5th) Coach Adams, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Nichiren, 7-2
|(7th) That’s Amare, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Pharoah Cat, 3-1
|(5th) El Pillo, 9-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Army Scout, 3-1
|(4th) Honest Intentions, 3-1
