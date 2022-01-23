Spot Plays Jan. 24

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Valeroso, 7-2
|(9th) Sweet Belen, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(6th) Without a View, 5-1
|(10th) Backsideofthemoon, 5-1
|Turf Paradise
|(7th) Express Permission, 5-1
|(8th) Red Nova, 5-1
