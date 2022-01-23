January 24, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 24

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Valeroso, 7-2
    (9th) Sweet Belen, 6-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Without a View, 5-1
    (10th) Backsideofthemoon, 5-1
Turf Paradise   (7th) Express Permission, 5-1
    (8th) Red Nova, 5-1

