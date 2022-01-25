January 25, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Ghost Mine, 4-1
(7th) Eye of the Needle, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Lil’ Sister Lou, 9-2
(2nd) Laurieann, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Bayou Melody. 4-1
(5th) Radiant Gem, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Alfred, 7-2
(4th) Special Beach, 6-1
Parx (4th) Tribord, 3-1
(7th) Karen’s Way, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Vouch, 3-1
(6th) All Tacked Up, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Murumbi, 3-1
(5th) Venezuelan Triumph, 8-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Got Even Smarter, 3-1
(6th) Brazilian Summer, 3-1

