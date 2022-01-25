Spot Plays Jan. 26

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Ghost Mine, 4-1
|(7th) Eye of the Needle, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Lil’ Sister Lou, 9-2
|(2nd) Laurieann, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Bayou Melody. 4-1
|(5th) Radiant Gem, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Alfred, 7-2
|(4th) Special Beach, 6-1
|Parx
|(4th) Tribord, 3-1
|(7th) Karen’s Way, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Vouch, 3-1
|(6th) All Tacked Up, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Murumbi, 3-1
|(5th) Venezuelan Triumph, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Got Even Smarter, 3-1
|(6th) Brazilian Summer, 3-1
