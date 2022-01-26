Spot Plays Jan. 27

For Thursday
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Aranjuez, 7-2
|(4th) Amazing Dream, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lil Mr Matt, 9-2
|(7th) Irish Meadow, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Hip Four O Four, 6-1
|(5th) Heart That Binds, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Star Prado, 7-2
|(2nd) La Gioiosa, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Red Light Racer, 7-2
|(6th) Sososubtle, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Bakeneko, 7-2
|(5th) She Is Wisky, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Sip, 9-2
|(6th) Salaciousacusation, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Thrill’s Legacy, 3-1
|(4th) Fantastic Day, 3-1
