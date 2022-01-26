January 26, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 27

January 26, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Aranjuez, 7-2
(4th) Amazing Dream, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Lil Mr Matt, 9-2
(7th) Irish Meadow, 5-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Hip Four O Four, 6-1
(5th) Heart That Binds, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Star Prado, 7-2
(2nd) La Gioiosa, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Red Light Racer, 7-2
(6th) Sososubtle, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Bakeneko, 7-2
(5th) She Is Wisky, 7-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Sip, 9-2
(6th) Salaciousacusation, 9-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Thrill’s Legacy, 3-1
(4th) Fantastic Day, 3-1

