January 27, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Cover Photo, 3-1
    (5th) Sweet Solare, 9-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Secret Prize, 3-1
    (6th) Talkthetalk, 8-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Undefinable, 4-1
    (2nd) Emmas Ruler, 3-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Two Punch Fist, 9-2
    (2nd) Summer Is Hot, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Daniela Bella, 4-1
    (6th) Mohawk King, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Where’s Joey, 6-1
    (4th) Never Say Know, 3-1
Laurel Park   (2nd) Response Time, 9-2
    (3rd) Toss a Coin, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Freer, 5-1
    (2nd) Violent Gigi, 3-1
Penn Natiional   (1st) Mucho Macho Eddie, 3-1
    (3rd) Fictionalfairytale, 7-2
Sam Houston   (1st) Infinite Jetsetter, 8-1
    (5th) Paddock Pick, 9-2
Santa Anita   (3rd) Medusa’s Gaze, 5-1
    (5th) Showit, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) Whistle Me Home, 5-1
    (5th) Sign and Seal, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Bodega, 3-1
    (5th Mongolian Memory, 4-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Radiantrithym, 4-1
    (2nd) Barrel of Destiny, 7-2

