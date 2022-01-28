January 28, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 29

January 28, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Vienna Code, 3-1
(7th) Texas Swing, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Mackenzie’s Star, 5-1
(5th) Flash of Day, 4-1
Delta Downs (1st) La Smoochie, 5-1
(2nd) Super Legs, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Ekati’s Verve, 4-1
(4th) Courageously, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Tribute to Jazz, 6-1
(4th) Riviera Champ, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Yamato, 7-2
(2nd) Complete Agenda, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Icy Harbor, 7-2
(2nd) Minnetonka, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) In Search Of, 7-2
(3rd) Brick of Hearts, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Don’t Forget, 3-1
(3rd) Wobberjod, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Concrete Finisher, 3-1
(4th) La Tress Gray, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Bristol Bayou, 4-1
(5th) Darling Donna, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Grandmary, 7-2
(5th) Siakam, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) C F V Wicked Red, 3-1
(2nd) Mayapretty, 4-1

