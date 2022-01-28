Spot Plays Jan. 29

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Vienna Code, 3-1
|(7th) Texas Swing, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Mackenzie’s Star, 5-1
|(5th) Flash of Day, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) La Smoochie, 5-1
|(2nd) Super Legs, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Ekati’s Verve, 4-1
|(4th) Courageously, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Tribute to Jazz, 6-1
|(4th) Riviera Champ, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Yamato, 7-2
|(2nd) Complete Agenda, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Icy Harbor, 7-2
|(2nd) Minnetonka, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) In Search Of, 7-2
|(3rd) Brick of Hearts, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Don’t Forget, 3-1
|(3rd) Wobberjod, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Concrete Finisher, 3-1
|(4th) La Tress Gray, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Bristol Bayou, 4-1
|(5th) Darling Donna, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Grandmary, 7-2
|(5th) Siakam, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) C F V Wicked Red, 3-1
|(2nd) Mayapretty, 4-1
