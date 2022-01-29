January 29, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 30

January 29, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Factor This In, 6-1
(5th) D’ Rapper, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Bourbon Sky, 5-1
(3rd) Trivista, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Jan Jan Can, 9-2
(5th) Rich Warrior, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Gogees, 7-2
(3rd) Men On the Hill, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Schoolyard Bully, 4-1
(4th) Uncle Buddy, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Flashy Biz, 7-2
(3rd) Risky Situation, 7-2
Sam Houston (3rd) Klimco, 8-1
(6th) Stolen Base, 3-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Escape Route, 3-1
(6th) Burnin Turf, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (5th) Panadero, 7-2
(7th) Take Me as I Am, 3-1
Turfway Park (5th) Hornbeam, 7-2
(7th) Straitouttapopcorn, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs