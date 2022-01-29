Spot Plays Jan. 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Factor This In, 6-1
|(5th) D’ Rapper, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Bourbon Sky, 5-1
|(3rd) Trivista, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Jan Jan Can, 9-2
|(5th) Rich Warrior, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Gogees, 7-2
|(3rd) Men On the Hill, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Schoolyard Bully, 4-1
|(4th) Uncle Buddy, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Flashy Biz, 7-2
|(3rd) Risky Situation, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Klimco, 8-1
|(6th) Stolen Base, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Escape Route, 3-1
|(6th) Burnin Turf, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(5th) Panadero, 7-2
|(7th) Take Me as I Am, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Hornbeam, 7-2
|(7th) Straitouttapopcorn, 7-2
