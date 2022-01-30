January 30, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 31

January 30, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Sierra Diamond, 7-2
    (7th) Centrist, 3-1
Parx Racing   (8th) Loverboy Lou, 4-1
    (9th) Mr. Pete, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (1st) Sweet Lady Lana, 7-2
    (6th) Union Brother, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs