Spot Plays Jan. 5

January 4, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delta Downs   (2nd) Totalizer, 4-1
    (3rd) It’s a Bird, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Lonesome Fugitive, 3-1
    (9th) Artemus Citylimits, 7-2
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Carson City Storm, 9-2
    (6th) Deniro’srunforfun, 5-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) City Guy, 3-1
    (8th) Military Hop, 3-1
Penn National   (1st) Golden Grant, 4-1
    (6th) Money Code, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (6th) Youshouldbesolucky, 5-1
    (9th) Vladislav, 4-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Chewy Chewy Good, 9-2
    (6th) Corruze, 6-1

