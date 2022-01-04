Spot Plays Jan. 5

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Totalizer, 4-1
|(3rd) It’s a Bird, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Lonesome Fugitive, 3-1
|(9th) Artemus Citylimits, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Carson City Storm, 9-2
|(6th) Deniro’srunforfun, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) City Guy, 3-1
|(8th) Military Hop, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Golden Grant, 4-1
|(6th) Money Code, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Youshouldbesolucky, 5-1
|(9th) Vladislav, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Chewy Chewy Good, 9-2
|(6th) Corruze, 6-1
