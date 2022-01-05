Spot Plays Jan. 6

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Aranjuez, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Guns Blazing, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(6th) Undeniable Touch,
10-1
|
|
|(7th) Tapping the Glass,
4-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(3rd) Tricky Mom, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Lion Heart Legend,
9-2
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(4th) Jo Dee’s Angel, 6-1
|
|
|(8th) Risky Reward, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Souper Fortune, 3-1
|
|
|(3rd) Miss Italy, 8-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Moneyinthebanksey,
5-1
|
|
|(7th) Money’s Worth, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|
|(4th) Dude Perfecta, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Finding Silver, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|
|(5th) Macedonian Ruler, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Whoa Nessie, 9-2
Leave a Reply