January 5, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 6

January 5, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Thursday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Aranjuez, 7-2
    (4th) Guns Blazing, 6-1
Charles Town   (6th) Undeniable Touch, 10-1
    (7th) Tapping the Glass, 4-1
Delta Downs   (3rd) Tricky Mom, 3-1
    (7th) Lion Heart Legend, 9-2
Fair Grounds   (4th) Jo Dee’s Angel, 6-1
    (8th) Risky Reward, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Souper Fortune, 3-1
    (3rd) Miss Italy, 8-1
Laurel   (1st) Moneyinthebanksey, 5-1
    (7th) Money’s Worth, 7-2
Sam Houston   (4th) Dude Perfecta, 7-2
    (8th) Finding Silver, 8-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Macedonian Ruler, 6-1
    (9th) Whoa Nessie, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs