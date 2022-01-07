January 7, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 8

January 7, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) False Hope, 10-1
    (4th) American Monarch, 3-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Stones Road, 3-1
    (7th) Leg Up, 9-2
Delta Downs   (1st) Paisley Cross, 9-2
    (5th) Gaby’s Promise, 5-1
Fair Grounds   (6th) Clear Humor, 5-1
    (8th) Aboukir Bay, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Bourbonwithatwist, 5-1
    (4th) Damn the Torpedoes, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (7th) Touch Code, 7-2
    (10th) We Miss Susie, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (2nd) Pricey Appeal, 10-1
    (6th) Gray Fashion, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   (3rd) Aidanike, 6-1
    (6th) Connie K, 7-2
Sam Houston   (6th) Comedian, 8-1
    (8th) Trumps Revenge, 6-1
Santa Anita   (4th) Inesperado, 4-1
    (9th) Annie’s Song, 6-1
Sunland Park   (6th) Your Adorable, 5-1
    (9th) More Firewater, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Optigogo, 8-1
    (8th) Tap the Gavel, 7-2
Turfway Park   (3rd) Muy Caro, 8-1
    (5th) Counterstrike, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs