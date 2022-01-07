Spot Plays Jan. 8

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) False Hope, 10-1
|
|
|(4th) American Monarch, 3-1
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Stones Road, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Leg Up, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Paisley Cross, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Gaby’s Promise, 5-1
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(6th) Clear Humor, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Aboukir Bay, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Bourbonwithatwist,
5-1
|
|
|(4th) Damn the Torpedoes,
3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(7th) Touch Code, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) We Miss Susie, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(2nd) Pricey Appeal, 10-1
|
|
|(6th) Gray Fashion, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(3rd) Aidanike, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Connie K, 7-2
|Sam Houston
|
|(6th) Comedian, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Trumps Revenge, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(4th) Inesperado, 4-1
|
|
|(9th) Annie’s Song, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(6th) Your Adorable, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) More Firewater, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(1st) Optigogo, 8-1
|
|
|(8th) Tap the Gavel, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(3rd) Muy Caro, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Counterstrike, 3-1
