January 8, 2022

Spot Plays Jan. 9

January 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Data Deal, 4-1
    (7th) No Burn, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Mean Cannon, 5-1
    (9th) Golden Artist, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
    (9th) Truth Seeker, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (3rd) Story Hour, 8-1
    (7th) Walkathon, 9-2
Oaklawn Park   (2nd) Moonlight Blaze, 6-1
    (5th) Ev’s Sherman, 5-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Wall Street Trader, 8-1
    (9th) Agreetodisagree, 4-1
Sunland Park   (6th) Dinos Da Daddy, 10-1
    (9th) Quite Lovely, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Jack Rabbit Quick, 5-1
    (5th) Myrna Fleener, 5-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Run With Grace, 7-2
    (5th) Miss Sovelia, 10-1

