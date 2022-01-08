Spot Plays Jan. 9

|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Data Deal, 4-1
|(7th) No Burn, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Mean Cannon, 5-1
|(9th) Golden Artist, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
|(9th) Truth Seeker, 3-1
Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Story Hour, 8-1
|(7th) Walkathon, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Moonlight Blaze, 6-1
|(5th) Ev’s Sherman, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Wall Street Trader,
8-1
|(9th) Agreetodisagree, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(6th) Dinos Da Daddy, 10-1
|(9th) Quite Lovely, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Jack Rabbit Quick,
5-1
|(5th) Myrna Fleener, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Run With Grace, 7-2
|(5th) Miss Sovelia, 10-1
