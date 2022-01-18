Top Brisnet Class Ratings Jan. 10-16

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Rated R Superstar
|OP
|1m (ft)
|1/15
|121.3
|Wudda U Think Now
|AQU
|6f (ft)
|1/16
|121.0
|Olympiad
|GP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|1/15
|120.8
|Green Light Go
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|1/13
|120.7
|Kneedeepinsnow
|OP
|6f (ft)
|1/14
|120.3
|Gatsby
|GP
|6f (ft)
|1/15
|120.0
|Hammerin Aamer
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|1/14
|120.0
|Stone Creator
|AQU
|7f (ft)
|1/16
|119.9
|Beatbox
|TP
|1m (ft)
|1/16
|119.8
|Leggs Galore
|SA
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|1/15
|119.6
|Giocare
|AQU
|1 1/8m (ft)
|1/13
|119.6
|Fast Draw Munnings
|SA
|1 1/16m (ft)
|1/15
|119.5
|Brickyard Ride
|SA
|6f (ft)
|1/15
|119.4
|Outfoxed
|TAM
|7f (ft)
|1/15
|119.3
|It’s So Easy
|PRX
|1m 70y (ft)
|1/10
|119.3
Leave a Reply