January 18, 2022

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Jan. 10-16

January 18, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Rated R Superstar OP 1m (ft) 1/15 121.3
Wudda U Think Now AQU 6f (ft) 1/16 121.0
Olympiad GP 1 1/16m (ft) 1/15 120.8
Green Light Go AQU 1m (ft) 1/13 120.7
Kneedeepinsnow OP 6f (ft) 1/14 120.3
Gatsby GP 6f (ft) 1/15 120.0
Hammerin Aamer AQU 1m (ft) 1/14 120.0
Stone Creator AQU 7f (ft) 1/16 119.9
Beatbox TP 1m (ft) 1/16 119.8
Leggs Galore SA a6 1/2f (fm) 1/15 119.6
Giocare AQU 1 1/8m (ft) 1/13 119.6
Fast Draw Munnings SA 1 1/16m (ft) 1/15 119.5
Brickyard Ride SA 6f (ft) 1/15 119.4
Outfoxed TAM 7f (ft) 1/15 119.3
It’s So Easy PRX 1m 70y (ft) 1/10 119.3

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs