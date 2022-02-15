Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 7-13

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Plainsman
|7H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/12
|99
|Miss Bigly
|6M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/12
|93
|Tap for Me
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/13
|93
|Willful Woman
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/13
|90
|Notary
|4C
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/12
|87
|Southerner
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/11
|87
|River Redemption
|4C
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/12
|80
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Beer Chaser
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|94
|Gar Hole
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|94
|Tappin Fora Dance
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|92
|Joyful Cadence
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|91
|Devil’s Tower
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|89
|Parkin in the Rear
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|89
|Stratofortress
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|89
|Stanley Market
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|86
|One Way Or Another
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|85
|Take Charge Erica
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|83
|You Vee Cee
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|83
|Abdan
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|80
|Five Dreams
|4G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/12
|80
|Flatoutjustice
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|80
|Kinfolk
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Zozos
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/11
|94
|We the People
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/12
|89
|Ice Orchid
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/11
|88
|Penetrator
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|87
|Jerry’s Eighty
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|85
|All in Sync
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/11
|83
|Woohoo Jackie Blue
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/13
|7610
