February 15, 2022

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 7-13

February 15, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/7-2/13) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Plainsman 7H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/12 99
Miss Bigly 6M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/12 93
Tap for Me 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/13 93
Willful Woman 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/13 90
Notary 4C 1m (ft) OP 2/12 87
Southerner 5G 1m (ft) OP 2/11 87
River Redemption 4C 1m (ft) OP 2/12 80
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/7-2/13) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Beer Chaser 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/11 94
Gar Hole 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/13 94
Tappin Fora Dance 5G 6f (ft) OP 2/12 92
Joyful Cadence 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/12 91
Devil’s Tower 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/13 89
Parkin in the Rear 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/12 89
Stratofortress 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/12 89
Stanley Market 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/11 86
One Way Or Another 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/11 85
Take Charge Erica 6M 6f (ft) OP 2/13 83
You Vee Cee 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/12 83
Abdan 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/13 80
Five Dreams 4G 6f (ft) OP 2/12 80
Flatoutjustice 7G 6f (ft) OP 2/13 80
Kinfolk 3G 6f (ft) OP 2/13 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/7-2/13) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Zozos 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/11 94
We the People 3C 1m (ft) OP 2/12 89
Ice Orchid 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/11 88
Penetrator 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/11 87
Jerry’s Eighty 3G 6f (ft) OP 2/11 85
All in Sync 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/11 83
Woohoo Jackie Blue 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/13 7610

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs