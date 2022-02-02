Diamond Wow faces six in Forward Gal

Forward Gal S. (G3) — Race 8 (3:33 p.m. ET)

Much like her close relation and stablemate Diamond Oops, the Grade 2-winning sprinter, Diamond Wow can run on just about anything effectively. On Saturday, the three-year-old filly returns to the main track for her season debut in the $100,000 Forward Gal S. (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

Held over seven furlongs, the Forward Gal is a Kentucky Oaks (G1) scoring race with qualifying points of 10-4-2-1 on the line for the top four finishers.

Although entered exclusively in grass races in three starts last season, Diamond Wow wound up running on dirt second out when the My Dear Peg S. was transferred to the main track. Victorious by 1 3/4 lengths that day, Diamond Wow stepped up in class for her next start, the Jessamine (G2) at Keeneland, and narrowly missed to California Angel over 1 1/16 miles on the turf.

“We gave her a break and she has grown and developed well. We’re happy with the way she’s worked,” trainer Patrick Biancone said. “It’s a comeback race. She is not perhaps 100 percent yet but it’s time to come back and prepare for the spring.”

Others likely to attract significant support include Radio Days, a winner in both starts in New York last fall for Shug McGaughey, and the Todd Pletcher-trained Greatitude, who broke her maiden by 2 3/4 lengths over a mile at Gulfstream on Dec. 19 in her second start. Radio Days, a Gun Runner half-sister to Grade 1 turf miler Bowies Hero, is from the family of Kentucky Derby (G1) runner-up Firing Line.

Among the potential pacesetters in the field are the Pennsylvania-bred stakes winner Disco Ebo and Girl With a Dream, recent heroine of the Letellier Memorial at Fair Grounds.

The $100,000 Kitten’s Joy S. (G3), for three-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, serves as the comeback race for last year’s With Anticipation (G3) upsetter Coinage. Joining him in the field are Grand Sonata and Father Glado, one-three in the Jan. 1 Dania Beach S., and Red Danger and Speaking Scout, who were separated by a head at the finish of the Pulpit S. in early December.

The filly counterpart race, the $100,000 Sweetest Chant S. (G3), features a field of 11. Ocean Safari missed by a half-length in the Ginger Brew S. on New Year’s Day, while the promising Nostalgic and Running Legacy both try turf for the first time.