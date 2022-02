North American Allowance Results Feb. 11

GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-11.

1—

ALECKA STAR, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Change Up, by Distorted Humor. O-Maria Montez Haire, B-Maria M Haire & Mary K Haire (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $32,400.

4—

American of Course, m, 5, Awesome of Course–Indy Standard, by Olmodavor. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $10,800.

8—

Kozy Dreams, m, 5, Khozan–Angel Dreams, by City Place. ($7,500 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Ivette Perez Chambless, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $5,400.