North American Allowance Results Feb. 12

FG, 2ND, AOC, $48,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 2-12.

MANGELSEN, g, 6, Big Band Sound–Teerific Tee, by Lil E. Tee. ($1,000 ’17 ESLYRL). O-Allen Cassedy, B-Cynthia G Eyre & Wendell A Templet (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $28,800.

Get Them Justin, g, 4, Half Ours–More Than Less, by More Than Ready. O-Autumn Hill Farms Racing Stables, Inc, B-Autumn Hill Farms Racing StablesInc (LA), $9,600.

City Park, g, 5, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Hermilo Racing Stable, LLC, B-Warran Harang (LA), $5,280.