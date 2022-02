North American Allowance Results Feb. 15

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $51,010, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-15.

4—

MOJOVATION, g, 7, Quality Road–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($330,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $28,200.

1—

Breezy Gust, g, 5, Great Notion–Takenbythebreeze, by Shore Breeze. O-Fanelli, John and Longball Stables, LLC, B-Michael Anspach (PA), $13,160.

5—

Pnutbutter Special, g, 6, Jump Start–Limted Series, by Deerhound. O-Chick Ridge LLC, B-Emma V Krohn (NJ), $5,170.