North American Allowance Results Feb. 19

|OP, 7TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-19.
|3—
|NOVEL SQUALL, f, 4, Violence–Goodness Gray, by Pulpit. O-Randal Family Trust, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-David Cabrera, $60,600.
|2—
|Melting Snow, f, 4, Dialed In–Urquia, by Scat Daddy. ($50,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $20,200.
|1—
|Alberta Sun, f, 4, Ministers Wild Cat–Drifa, by Tabasco Cat. ($40,000 ’19 ARZNOV). O-Lewis E Mathews, Jr, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 10TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-19.
|9—
|RUNNIN’ RAY, g, 6, Street Sense–Court Dress, by Speightstown. ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Highlander Training Center, B-Wildwood Farm (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Martin Garcia, $60,600.
|1—
|Harvard, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Sambuca Classica, by Cat Thief. O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), $20,200.
|14—
|Caddo River, c, 4, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 2-19.
|2—
|TRIDENT HIT, h, 5, Tiznow–Dontgetinmyway, by Machiavellian. ($45,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Floyd Sagely Properties LTD and Johnston, Keith, B-Penny McCarthy, Shane Doyle & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-David Cabrera, $60,600.
|7—
|Market Analysis, g, 5, Honor Code–Interest Free, by Exchange Rate. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP; $19,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana and Kropp, Gary, B-W S Farish (KY), $20,200.
|5—
|My Sixth Sense, g, 6, Street Sense–Livermore Leslie, by Mt. Livermore. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 5TH, ALW, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|1—
|ROYAL DAAHER, h, 6, Daaher–Royal Taat (NZ), by Faltaat. O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Doubledown Stables Inc (FL), T-James P. DiVito, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,600.
|5—
|Top Gunner, g, 5, Into Mischief–Downton My Lady, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-4 G Racing, LLC, B-Michael Talla (KY), $20,200.
|4—
|Atoka, h, 5, Union Rags–Splendor Town, by Speightstown. ($190,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Lukas, Laurie, Lukas, D Wayne, Heird, Jim and Green, Eleanor, B-Katierich Farms (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $85,360, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|1—
|BIG ENGINE, h, 7, Not for Love–Lady Bi Bi, by Lord Avie. ($80,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-McCourt Racing, B-Tri County Stables (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Trevor McCarthy, $48,400.
|2—
|Answer In, g, 5, Dialed In–D’ya Knowwhatimean, by Broken Vow. ($175,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Beast Mode Racing LLC, B-Glen Oak Farm & Two Stamp stables (KY), $17,600.
|4—
|Smooth B, h, 7, Weigelia–Katarica Disco, by Disco Rico. O-LC Racing LLC, B-St Omer’s Farm & WynOaks Farm, LLC (PA), $10,560.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $74,432, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-19.
|2—
|KEYFLOWER (FR), f, 4, Kheleyf–Heather Flower (IRE), by Lope de Vega (IRE). O-Team Valor International and Barber, Gary, B-Haras De Magouet (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Flavien Prat, $43,200.
|1—
|Moraz, f, 4, Empire Maker–Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $14,400.
|5—
|Rocking Redhead, m, 5, Hard Spun–Tangelo, by Square Eddie. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $90,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Baltas, Richard, Branham, James Doug and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Reddam Racing LLC (KY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:35 (fm)
|SA, 6TH, AOC, $69,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-18.
|5—
|SOY TAPATIO, g, 4, Not This Time–Rum Punch, by Street Hero. ($5,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Mercado Racing LLC, B-Miklin Stables LLC & Five Fillies LLC (KY), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Diego A. Herrera, $41,400.
|3—
|Mongolian Ford, g, 4, Shackleford–Window Shopper, by Dynaformer. O-Mongolian Stable, B-Ganbaatar Dagvadorj (KY), $13,800.
|2—
|Divine Armor, h, 5, Include–Homesick Angel, by Divine Park. ($10,000 ’18 KEESEP; $250,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Hronis Racing LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|SA, 8TH, AOC, $69,500, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-19.
|2—
|SCARY FAST SMILE, g, 5, Smiling Tiger–Scary Fast, by Congaree. O-Wonderland Racing Stables LLC, Aldabbagh, Omar, Bambauer, Sheila, O’Neill, Doug F and Rothblum, Steve, B-Harris Farms (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Flavien Prat, $41,400.
|1—
|Atomic Drop, g, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Always Sweet, by Street Sense. ($45,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (CA), $13,800.
|6—
|Midnight Special, g, 6, Vronsky–Lost Prophet, by Yes It’s True. O-Zolotas, Steven and Romo-Zolotas, Sabina, B-Donald Muldoon (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:16 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $56,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 2-19.
|3—
|HIT THE WOAH, f, 4, Vancouver (AUS)–Christie’s Ready, by More Than Ready. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $32,400.
|7—
|Tracy Ann’s Legacy, m, 6, Shackleford–Tenacious Tripp, by Trippi. ($27,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Kenwood Racing LLC, B-Bridle Oaks Farm, Inc (FL), $12,740.
|8—
|Trevess, m, 5, Kantharos–East Lake Classic, by Orientate. O-Cazares, Laura and Fagan, Glenn A, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $6,640.
|Winning Time: :56 2/5 (fm)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $55,000, 4YO/UP, A1MT, 2-19.
|5—
|CONTINENTAL COINS, g, 4, Constitution–La Belle, by Dixie Union. ($85,000 ’18 KEENOV; $400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Forrest Hills Farm LLC (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $33,000.
|8—
|Shippingport, g, 5, Midshipman–Hunchun Crown, by Dehere. O-Jeff L Delhomme, B-Finish Line Racing LLC & Miracle Stables (KY), $11,000.
|4—
|New Year Surprise, c, 4, Street Sense–Elegantly Wild (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($240,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Glockenburg LLC, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $55,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|6—
|CYBERKNIFE, c, 3, Gun Runner–Awesome Flower, by Flower Alley. ($400,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Gold Square LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $33,000.
|5—
|Kupuna, c, 3, Hard Spun–Hanalei Hailey, by Malibu Moon. ($140,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Sanders, Wayne and Hirsch, Larry, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC & Greg Biagi (KY), $11,000.
|1A—
|Strava, c, 3, Into Mischief–Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile. ($825,000 2021 KEENOV). O-WinStar Farm LLC, Siena Farm LLC and Crum, Denny, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $53,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8M, 2-18.
|3—
|PALLAS ATHENE, m, 6, Declaration of War–Miss Paget (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP; $11,000 2021 FTKFEB; $32,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Savesnine Corp, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Gerardo Corrales, $38,400.
|1—
|Tiltingatwindmills, m, 6, Kitten’s Joy–Silver Holiday, by Purim. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $25,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Jerry Jamgotchian, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (ON), $6,800.
|5—
|Elke Do Jaguarete (BRZ), m, 6, Public Purse–Flower Fest (BRZ), by Crimson Tide (IRE). ($20,000 2020 KEENOV). O-I C Racing LLC, Dom Felipe LLC, Phalaris LLC and Gibbs, Bruce D, B-Stud Jaguarete (BRZ), $3,400.
|Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 7TH, AOC, $45,160, 4YO/UP, 5F, 2-19.
|5—
|BLACK SWORD, g, 5, Awesome Sword–Black Mariah, by Devil His Due. O-Treanor MD LLC, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ronnie Averett, J-Vicente Del-Cid, $27,600.
|6—
|Slither, g, 5, Custom for Carlos–K. R.’s Jazz, by Concerto. O-Gulf Haven Farms, B-Gulf Haven Farms, LLC (LA), $9,200.
|7—
|Coco Tiger, g, 6, Twirling Candy–Coco Belle, by Storm Boot. ($20,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Craig Drago, B-Stoneway LLC (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $41,200, 3YO, 5 1/2F, 2-18.
|4—
|HIGHLAND GHOST, c, 3, Shaman Ghost–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-William Antongeorgi III, $24,180.
|7—
|Mob Boss, c, 3, Sky Mesa–Hard Way Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($50,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Jeff Ganje, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Tizlightning, g, 3, Stanford–Tizadream, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Lori Gallegos, B-Lori Gallegos (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-19.
|3—
|OUTLAW X., g, 6, Flashback–Good Looking Girl, by Medallist. ($10,000 ’17 ESLYRL; $32,000 2018 ESLTYO). O-Brava Stables LLC, B-J Adcock & Hume Wornall (LA), T-Patrick Devereux, Jr., J-Ty Kennedy, $24,000.
|9—
|Aligned Interest, g, 4, Closing Argument–What a Party, by Congrats. ($12,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Mojica Stables, Inc, B-Scott & Company Farm LLC (LA), $8,000.
|4—
|It’s a Bird, g, 5, Birdstone–Into Running, by Into Mischief. O-Israel Flores Horses LLC, B-Israel Flores Horses LLC (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:29 (ft)
|HOU, 5TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-18.
|7—
|YANKEE SEVEN, g, 6, Yankee Gentleman–Real Peace, by War Front. O-L and G Racing Stables, B-Steve Margolis, Wahl & Assoc,George Messina & Kerima Haddad (LA), T-Eduardo Ramirez, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $22,560.
|6—
|Bob’s Bad Boy, g, 8, Game Plan–Mephista, by Devil His Due. O-Stephen K Charles, B-Robert Padilla (CA), $7,520.
|5—
|Quarky, g, 6, The Factor–Beyond the Reach, by Sahm. ($20,000 ’16 KEENOV; $4,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Jerry Namy, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), $4,136.
|Winning Time: :57 1/5 (fm)
|HOU, 9TH, AOC, $38,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 2-18.
|12—
|PERFECT STAR, g, 5, Into Mischief–Chic Dancer, by Joyeux Danseur. ($190,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Anton Kubacak, B-S D Brilie LP (KY), T-Paul Duhon, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $22,440.
|3—
|Johan Zoffani (IRE), g, 5, Zoffany (IRE)–Plying, by Hard Spun. (24,000EUR ’18 TATIRE). O-Puryear, Jeffry L and Puryear, Julie, B-Churchtown House Stud (IRE), $7,480.
|2—
|Midas Cat, h, 7, Midas Touch (GB)–Beth Ann’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Terry Eoff, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $4,114.
|Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (fm)
|HOU, 7TH, AOC, $37,000, 3YO, 1MT, 2-18.
|10—
|KEEN CAT, g, 3, Keen Ice–Calico, by Arch. ($21,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Green, Greg, MCM Stables, LLC and O’Connor, Corie, B-Moreau bloodstock int’l (KY), T-Greg Green, J-Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez, $21,840.
|*6—
|Gold Declaration, c, 3, Goldencents–Haka’s Sister, by Declaration of War. ($9,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Evans, Johnny B and Eoff, Terry, B-Frankfort Park Farm (KY), $7,280.
|11—
|Federal Hill, g, 3, Constitution–Glamour Queen, by Artie Schiller. ($57,000 ’19 KEENOV; $110,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $32,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Forge Ahead Stables LLC, B-Tommy Wente & Constitution Syndicate (KY), $4,004.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (fm)
|***Sperle finished second but was disqualified and placed sixth.
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $36,334, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-19.
|8—
|THE PHARAOH’S GIRL, f, 4, American Pharoah–Lady Zieg, by Touch Gold. ($330,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-William Antongeorgi III, $18,600.
|2—
|Seems Logical, m, 5, Grazen–Logical Single, by Singletary. O-Harris Farms, Inc and Rowe, Donna, B-Harris Farms Inc (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Ten the Smart Way, f, 4, Smart Bid–Incredible Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. ($25,000 ’19 FTCYRL). O-Begley, Paul, Mathis, Andy, Panian, Len and Porreca, Anthony, B-John Ernst & Allegra Ernst (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, AOC, $35,200, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-18.
|5—
|FIBER AND EMILY, g, 7, Fiber Sonde–Crafty Emily, by Crafty Friend. O-William Earl Atkins, B-William Atkins (WV), T-William Earl Atkins, J-Connie McKenzie, $21,120.
|4—
|Opera Nite, g, 7, Gattopardo–Nite Rainbow, by Evening Kris. O-Germania Farms, Inc, B-Germania Farm Inc (WV), $7,040.
|3—
|Candy Invasion, g, 4, Normandy Invasion–Cotton Candy, by Bandini. O-John A Casey, B-John A Casey (WV), $3,520.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|MVR, 1ST, ALW, $33,700, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-19.
|3—
|R THREE ANGELS, f, 3, Kiss the Ghost–Hot Tub Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($3,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Jason DaCosta, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Angel I. Diaz, $20,220.
|6—
|Next Generation, f, 3, Shackleford–My Fast Friend, by Friends Lake. O-Michael A Foster, B-Susan King (OH), $6,740.
|1—
|Flatter Her Again, f, 3, Flatter–Kiosk, by Left Banker. O-Bruce C Ryan, B-Bruce C Ryan (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $32,752, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-19.
|6—
|MIDNIGHT FLOWER, m, 6, Midnight Lute–Delta Flower, by A. P. Delta. O-Curt Rollins, B-Curt Rollins (KY), T-Andy Mathis, J-Alejandro Gomez, $18,600.
|2—
|Rev Ree, m, 5, English Channel–Elated, by Kitten’s Joy. ($25,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $70,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Stewball Stable, Richter, Joan and Sherman, Steve, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $6,200.
|1—
|Sherilinda, m, 5, Circumference (IRE)–Rouge in Excess, by In Excess (IRE). ($2,500 2019 CALMIX). O-Strohmaier Racing, B-Megan Stiehr (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 2ND, ALW, $31,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 2-19.
|5—
|HEATED, f, 4, Competitive Edge–Aqua, by Giant’s Causeway. ($3,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Crystal G Pickett, B-Judy Hicks (KY), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Jose Montano, $19,140.
|6—
|Taqseemaat, f, 4, Street Sense–Ramdhaa, by More Than Ready. O-Lyno E Maraspin, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $6,380.
|1—
|Rush On By, m, 5, Alpha–Hout Bay, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Christopher Progno, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $3,190.
|Winning Time: :53 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,360, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-18.
|1—
|DOLLARIZATION, g, 4, Last Gunfighter–Hygh Jacque, by Wheaton. O-James C Wolf, B-William J Solomon VMD (PA), T-Timothy C. Kreiser, J-Maicol J. Inirio, $20,160.
|3—
|Highway Bound, g, 4, Into Mischief–Seventh Street, by Street Cry (IRE). ($35,000 2021 KEEOCT). O-American Made Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Mr Hoover, g, 5, Gemologist–Northern Kraze, by Aljabr. ($10,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Wildcard Stable, B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer DVM (IN), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 7F, 2-18.
|3—
|CIELO AZUL, g, 5, Misremembered–Hawaiian Sky, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), T-Joan A. Reynolds, J-Christian Hiraldo, $18,480.
|4—
|San Antone, g, 4, Bourbon Courage–Iflookscouldkill, by Louis Quatorze. ($14,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Kieron Magee, B-Tiffany Harrison & Justin Harrison (MD), $6,160.
|2—
|Gigging, g, 6, Afleet Alex–Coulee, by Vicar. ($25,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $75,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Ellen B Kill Kelley (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:26 4/5 (ft)
|TAM, 1ST, AOC, $28,600, 3YO, 7F, 2-19.
|1—
|BELGRADE, c, 3, Hard Spun–Miss Prytania, by Eskendereya. ($45,000 ’20 FTYRLS; $700,000 2022 KEEJAN). O-Pascarella, Carl F and Pascarella, Yurie, B-JRWard Stables LLC (KY), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $16,200.
|3—
|Morgan Point, g, 3, Jess’s Dream–Sherrie Belle, by Outflanker. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (FL), $7,270.
|5—
|Viva Victory, c, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Viva Malala, by Malibu Moon. ($25,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Arnoud W Dobber, B-JSM Equine (KY), $2,970.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|TAM, 9TH, AOC, $27,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-19.
|5—
|BASQUIAT, g, 5, American Pharoah–Divalarious, by Distorted Humor. O-Lisa L Lewis, B-White Birch Farm, Inc (KY), T-Lisa L. Lewis, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $15,660.
|1—
|Life Changer, h, 5, Oxbow–Wicked Angel, by Distinctive Pro. ($75,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $180,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gatsas Stables, B-Robert Clements (KY), $5,400.
|8—
|Shaldag, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Mizzen Moon, by Mizzen Mast. ($100,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Endsley Oaks Farm, Inc, B-TK Stables LLC (KY), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $26,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-19.
|8—
|MARIPOSA D’ORO, m, 5, Shackleford–Yard Art, by Lasting Approval. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Richard Barnes, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), T-Arizona Miller, J-Luis Alberto Batista, $15,540.
|6—
|Beav’s Boo, m, 5, Ghostzapper–Do Somethin, by Purim. ($57,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Mike Scardina, B-B P Walden Jr & L B Taylor (KY), $5,180.
|4—
|She’s Crafty, m, 5, Flat Out–Crafty Tigress, by Hold That Tiger. O-Poe Racing Stable LLC and 8 and 3 Racing LLC, B-Poe Racing Stable & Wynn Blanton (OH), $3,590.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|5—
|FREE SAILIN, g, 3, Freedom Child–Kela’s Pride, by Kela. ($20,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Jason DaCosta, B-Susan Wantz (WV), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Victor Severino, $15,840.
|2—
|Julie’s Ferrari, c, 4, Americain–Baltic Flier, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Irvin Owle, B-Muzeyyen Karabulut (KY), $5,280.
|7—
|Beach Front, g, 6, Smart Bid–Catalina Island, by Belong to Me. O-Maria Quezada, B-Eisaman Farms NY, LLC (NY), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
