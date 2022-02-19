North American Allowance Results Feb. 19

MVR, 1ST, ALW, $33,700, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-19.

3—

R THREE ANGELS, f, 3, Kiss the Ghost–Hot Tub Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($3,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Jason DaCosta, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Angel I. Diaz, $20,220.

6—

Next Generation, f, 3, Shackleford–My Fast Friend, by Friends Lake. O-Michael A Foster, B-Susan King (OH), $6,740.

1—

Flatter Her Again, f, 3, Flatter–Kiosk, by Left Banker. O-Bruce C Ryan, B-Bruce C Ryan (OH), $3,370.