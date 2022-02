North American Allowance Results Feb. 2

PEN, 5TH, AOC, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-1.

1—

YOU MUST CHILL, g, 6, Winchill–Only Me, by Runaway Groom. ($4,500 ’17 FTMOCT). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Mark Grier (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $18,960.

2—

Copperhead Creek, g, 5, Golddigger’s Boy–Precious Lilly, by Turnofthecentury. O-Baywood Farm, B-Luana J Johnson (PA), $6,320.

4—

Hockey Puck, g, 5, Well Spelled–Katydid’s Career, by Cat’s Career. O-Wagon Wheel Farm, B-Wagon Wheel Farm (PA), $3,476.