North American Allowance Results Feb. 21

LRL, 7TH, AOC, $58,752, 3YO, 6F, 2-21.

2—

COASTAL MISSION, g, 3, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $34,560.

6—

Al Loves Josie, g, 3, Holy Boss–Pick Your Pleasure, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($8,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $13,248.

7—

Uncaptured Spirit, c, 3, Uncaptured–Spirited Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Tag Stables LLC, B-TAG Stables (FL), $5,760.