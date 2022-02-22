February 23, 2022

North American Allowance Results Feb. 22

OP, 8TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-21.
4—NECKER ISLAND, h, 5, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Scherr Boys, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,600.
8—Concert Tour, c, 4, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $20,200.
9—Gun It, h, 6, Tapit–Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($2,600,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and Besilu Stables, LLC (KY), $10,100.
Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
 
OP, 9TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-21.
13—UNBRIDLED TWISTER, f, 4, Street Strategy–Vuitton Too, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Big Dog Racing, Thiel, John F and Thiel, Libbie E, B-Libbie Eileen Thiel & Big Dog Racing (AR), T-Al Cates, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $60,000.
3—Mocha Kiss, m, 5, Flat Out–Dixie Kiss, by Chimes Band. ($12,500 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Georgie Stuart, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $20,000.
8—Hot Springs Bling, f, 4, Race Day–Sheridan’s Bling, by Too Much Bling. O-Tillman, Chris and Sherry, B-Danele Durham & Jerry Caroom (AR), $10,000.
Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
 
PRX, 11TH, AOC, $43,848, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-22.
6—MAP OF AMERICA, m, 5, Liam’s Map–Yolie’s Choice, by Silver Deputy. ($10,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY), T-Michael M. Moore, J-Andy Hernandez, $25,200.
3—Onthisharvestmoon, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Prairy Kat (AUS), by Flying Spur (AUS). O-Pewter Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
2—Phancy Philly, f, 3, Bullsbay–My Sonata, by Noble Causeway. O-Gregory A Gordon, B-Gregory Gordon (PA), $6,468.
Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (gd)
 
MVR, 4TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-22.
3—OFFTHEROADAGAIN, f, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Off the Road (BRZ), by Quick Road (BRZ). O-Westbrook Stables, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Cirilo Gorostieta, J-Agustin Gomez, $15,540.
4—Lewd, f, 3, Shaman Ghost–Electro Peg, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($3,200 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Karl Green, B-Fountain of Youth Breeding LLC (CA), $5,180.
6—Gratz Park, f, 3, Upstart–Woodford Girl, by Honour and Glory. O-Lantern Hill Farm LLC and McDaniel, Roger, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC (KY), $2,590.
Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (my)

