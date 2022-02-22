North American Allowance Results Feb. 22

OP, 8TH, AOC, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-21.

4—

NECKER ISLAND, h, 5, Hard Spun–Jenny’s Rocket, by Mr. Greeley. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Scherr Boys, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,600.

8—

Concert Tour, c, 4, Street Sense–Purse Strings, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $20,200.

9—

Gun It, h, 6, Tapit–Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($2,600,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and Besilu Stables, LLC (KY), $10,100.