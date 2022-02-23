North American Allowance Results Feb. 23

TAM, 9TH, AOC, $27,000, 3YO, F, 5FT, 2-23.

7—

BLAZE AWAY N HIDE, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–My Bria, by Jump Start. O-NBS Stable, B-Arthur James Neuhedel (IA), T-Jon G. Arnett, J-Wilmer A. Garcia, $16,200.

9—

Baby’s Dialed In, f, 3, Dialed In–Hardened She Cat, by Hard Spun. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $5,400.

3—

Devine Charger, f, 3, Will Take Charge–L. A. Devine, by Pulpit. ($24,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-J D Farms, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $2,700.