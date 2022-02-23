North American Allowance Results Feb. 23

|GP, 5TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, A5FT, 2-23.
|3—
|CLASSICSTATEOFMIND, c, 3, Classic Empire–Stormandaprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($50,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JFG Thoroughbreds and Weston, Maritza, B-Lakland Farm (KY), T-Jose Francisco D’Angelo, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $32,400.
|5—
|Just Say When, g, 3, Not This Time–Sandsarita, by Street Boss. ($85,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-Mark D Breen, B-Romar Farm LLC & BRS (KY), $11,340.
|7—
|Living Water, c, 3, Divining Rod–Amapola, by Broken Vow. O-Daniel L Walters, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-23.
|6—
|BETH’S DREAM, f, 4, Jess’s Dream–Gator Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Gamble, James E and Virginia, B-Dr & Mrs James Gamble (FL), T-Victor Barboza, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $32,400.
|2—
|Battle Cry, f, 4, Prospective–Fort Carillon, by Runaway Groom. O-Pirate Racing, B-Amalio Ruiz Lozano (FL), $11,340.
|3—
|Raspberry Ballet, m, 7, Backtalk–Oceanic Queen, by Invasor (ARG). ($6,000 ’16 OBSJAN). O-David S Romanik, B-Martin J Keogh & Tanya Johnson (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-23.
|2—
|SOPHIE’S PRAYER, f, 4, Songandaprayer–Caroline Dehere, by Dehere. O-Sebastien, J Ronald and Linda, B-Riceland Racing Stables LLC (LA), T-Benjamin Zeno, J-Vicente Del-Cid, $25,200.
|6—
|Scrapbook, f, 4, Interactif–Lisa, by Capitalimprovement. O-Judy Beavin, B-Lora Pitre (LA), $8,400.
|1A—
|Visionofwildtimes, f, 4, Court Vision–Wild Ranger, by U S Ranger. O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Thomas L Holyfield (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:21 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-23.
|2—
|SAINTS N MUSKETS, m, 7, Musket Man–Laughing Saint, by Vindication. ($15,000 ’16 ESLSEP). O-Rodney J Verret, B-J E Jumonville Jr & Bunny Jumonville (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $24,000.
|4—
|She’s Gone d’Wild, m, 5, D’wildcat–Bonita Saleeta, by Porto Foricos. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (LA), $8,000.
|6—
|Tecate Time, f, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Urge to Splurge, by Successful Appeal. O-Whispering Oaks Farm LLC, B-Carrol J Castille (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,180, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-23.
|1—
|MISS DARLENE, f, 4, Palace–Miss Valiant, by Valiant Nature. O-DW2 Equine, LLC, B-DW2 Equine, LLC (KY), T-Ronnie P. Ward, J-Joe Stokes, $21,600.
|2—
|Madison Joy, f, 4, Jack Milton–Adamas, by Corinthian. O-Brandon Hebert, B-Westwind Farms (KY), $7,200.
|3—
|Palm Court, f, 4, More Than Ready–Javanese, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($180,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $35,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Bluewater Sales LLC, Three DiamondsFarm & Glenn Hogan (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 11TH, ALW, $35,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-23.
|6—
|TOMARIE, m, 6, Exclusive Quality–Restless Summer, by El Corredor. O-PCC Stable, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (PA), T-Leslye G. Bouchard, J-Adam Bowman, $21,000.
|3—
|Aegean Sea, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Santorini Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Class Personified Stable, B-Marshall Gramm & Clay Sanders (PA), $7,000.
|7—
|Leader of the Band, f, 4, Bandbox–Catsuit, by Sir Cat. O-SMD Limited, B-SMD, Ltd (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, AOC, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-22.
|2—
|HOCKEY PUCK, g, 5, Well Spelled–Katydid’s Career, by Cat’s Career. O-Wagon Wheel Farm, B-Wagon Wheel Farm (PA), T-Erin C. McClellan, J-Tyler Conner, $18,960.
|4—
|Triple A. Plus, g, 5, Archarcharch–Dusty Rose, by Cherokee Run. ($27,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Matthew T Groff, B-Lydee Shea, Robert Losey & Cleon Cassel (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|Tudox Expectations, g, 7, Any Given Saturday–Town Talk, by Thunder Gulch. ($50,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Madison Avenue Racing Stable, Inc and Jagger, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Robert A Szeyller (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (sy)
|TAM, 5TH, AOC, $27,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-23.
|4—
|STOLEN HOLIDAY, m, 5, War Front–Silk and Scarlet (GB), by Sadler’s Wells. ($750,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Annette Allen, B-Orpendale (KY), T-Claude R. McGaughey III, J-Pablo Morales, $16,500.
|2—
|Bramble Bay, m, 6, Bullet Train (GB)–Regal Rose, by Empire Maker. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable LLC (NJ), $5,775.
|1—
|Gennie Highway, m, 6, Seville (GER)–Harpers Ferry, by Point Given. O-Taking Risks Stable LLC, B-Anchor & Hope Farm Inc (MD), $3,025.
|Winning Time: 1:33 4/5 (fm)
|TAM, 9TH, AOC, $27,000, 3YO, F, 5FT, 2-23.
|7—
|BLAZE AWAY N HIDE, f, 3, Run Away and Hide–My Bria, by Jump Start. O-NBS Stable, B-Arthur James Neuhedel (IA), T-Jon G. Arnett, J-Wilmer A. Garcia, $16,200.
|9—
|Baby’s Dialed In, f, 3, Dialed In–Hardened She Cat, by Hard Spun. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Nicholas M Lotz (KY), $5,400.
|3—
|Devine Charger, f, 3, Will Take Charge–L. A. Devine, by Pulpit. ($24,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-J D Farms, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $2,700.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|MVR, 4TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 1M, 2-23.
|3—
|BREEZY MONEY, g, 5, Constitution–Private Jet, by Smart Strike. ($90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Penny Rone, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $15,540.
|2B—
|Royal Dragoon, g, 4, Cigar Street–Sanda in Time, by Mister Phone (ARG). O-Urieta’s Racing Stable and Urieta, Johanna, B-THOMAS J YOUNG (KY), $5,180.
|4—
|Centsofwander, g, 4, Goldencents–Well Traveled, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Fisher, Teresa K and Fisher, James, B-RGP Ocala Holdings, LLC (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (my)
Leave a Reply