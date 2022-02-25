North American Allowance Results Feb. 25

|OP, 4TH, ALW, $101,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 2-25.
|7—
|STRONG TIDE, h, 5, English Channel–Dreamin Big, by Pure Prize. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Geovanni Franco, $60,600.
|5—
|Cupid’s Claws, g, 7, Kitten’s Joy–Primetimevalentine, by Affirmed. ($90,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $20,200.
|4—
|Tenfold, h, 7, Curlin–Temptress, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 2:33 3/5 (my)
|OP, 9TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-25.
|6—
|MRS. BEANS, g, 4, Cyber Secret–All About Allie, by Storm and a Half. O-Southwest Racing Stables and Lewis, Steve H, B-Sanders Brothers (AR), T-Genaro Garcia, J-David Cabrera, $60,000.
|12—
|Dusty Hill, c, 4, Oxbow–Two Punch Millie, by My Pal Charlie. O-Rogers, David T and Rogers, LaCinda V, B-David T Rogers & Lacinda V Rogers (AR), $20,000.
|3—
|Mahomey, g, 4, Run Away and Hide–Never Ends, by Successful Appeal. O-Randy Patterson, B-Cedar Run Farm LLC (AR), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (my)
|OP, 8TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 2-25.
|4—
|TWILIGHT BLUE, c, 4, Air Force Blue–Lily the Pink, by Rahy. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-Knowles Bloodstock Inc (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,000.
|3—
|Super Constitution, g, 5, Constitution–Superior Storm, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Jac Mac Stable LLC, B-Jack Dickerson (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Antigravity, c, 4, First Samurai–Port Charlotte, by Blame. ($4,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Hollendorfer, LLC and January, Dennis, B-Glen Oak Farm & Two Stamps Stables (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (my)
|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-25.
|2—
|EXOTIC WEST, f, 4, Hard Spun–Miss Personality, by Broken Vow. O-Louis Lazzinnaro LLC, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Gary Sciacca, J-Dylan Davis, $45,100.
|1A—
|Timed Out, f, 4, Flat Out–It’s Stevie’s Time, by Quiet American. ($7,200 ’18 KEENOV; $28,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-James A Riccio, B-John R Penn (KY), $16,400.
|3—
|Honey Money, m, 5, Central Banker–Bullish Sentiment, by Stormy Atlantic. ($55,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Catapano, Frank and Primpas, Nicholas, B-Klaravich Stables (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (sy)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $72,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-25.
|4—
|WITCH HUNTER, m, 5, Khozan–Wave Bye Bye, by Congrats. ($7,500 2019 OBSAPR). O-Michael S Foster, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (NY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Dylan Davis, $39,600.
|5—
|Captivating Cara, f, 4, Micromanage–Silence Dogood, by Grand Slam. ($20,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Richard Greeley, B-Other Things, LLC (NY), $14,400.
|1—
|Cinderella’s Cause, f, 4, Congrats–Myself, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $135,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Gary Barber, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:18 3/5 (sy)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $70,414, 3YO, F, A6 1/2FT, 2-25.
|5—
|UNBRIDLED MARY, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Bauble, by Tale of the Cat. ($39,000 ’20 KEESEP; $155,000 2021 FTCJUN). O-Pearl Racing, West Point Thoroughbreds and Pine, Mark, B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Joe Bravo, $41,400.
|3—
|Delmona (IRE), f, 3, Dandy Man (IRE)–Imelda Mayhem (GB), by Byron (GB). (44,000EUR ’20 TATIRE; 170,000gns 2021 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn, LLC, Rancho Temescal, LLC and Shanderella Stables, B-Ballyhane Stud (IRE), $13,800.
|2—
|Shoppingforpharoah, f, 3, American Pharoah–Smart Shopping, by Smart Strike. ($300,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Jamm Ltd (KY), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (fm)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $59,335, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-24.
|8—
|STRAITOUTTAPOPCORN, m, 7, Morning Line–Hotbutteredpopcorn, by Dehere. O-Contreras Stable Inc, B-Gryphon Investments, LLC (KY), T-Cipriano Contreras, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $39,600.
|3—
|Bumble of Love, m, 5, Hampton Court (AUS)–Brief Contact, by Bertrando. O-Andrew C Ritter, B-Ledgelands LLC, Beatrice Ingham & Andrew C Ritter (IN), $7,000.
|2—
|Tap Dancing Lady, f, 3, Tapiture–Biogio’s Gift, by Any Given Saturday. O-Lou Dunn Diekemper Trust, B-Lou Dunn DieKemper (KY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,700, 4YO/UP, F/M, A7 1/2FT, 2-25.
|3—
|AMUSING ANTICS, f, 4, Super Saver–Acrobatique, by Discreet Cat. ($235,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Stoneway Farm, B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $32,400.
|10—
|Love in the Air, f, 4, Constitution–Lovely Syn, by Freud. ($280,000 ’19 KEESEP; $130,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $10,800.
|9—
|Mona Stella, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Divine Trick, by Divine Park. ($10,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Biancone, Andie and Biancone, Patrick L, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:30 1/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 2-25.
|4—
|WAR STAR, m, 6, Revolutionary–Grazettes Muchacha, by D’wildcat. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Bill Rasco (FL), T-William E. Deaton, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|1—
|Simply the Best, f, 4, Constitution–One in the Chamber, by Red Bullet. ($42,000 ’19 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-R A Hill Stable, Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Kennedy, Stephen, B-Equest Thoroughbreds, Inc (FL), $11,340.
|2—
|Follow Me Mom, m, 7, Corfu–It’s Me Mom, by Put It Back. O-Michael Mullings, B-Susan M Green & Pamela A Moreira (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: :55 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-25.
|7—
|PROXY, c, 4, Tapit–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $32,400.
|5—
|American Tattoo (ARG), h, 7, Not for Sale (ARG)–American Whisper, by Quiet American. O-AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC, B-La Pasion (ARG), $10,800.
|3—
|Treasury, g, 5, Speightstown–Treasure, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Johnson, Robert K and Haselton, Britt, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, ALW, $53,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-25.
|3—
|DREAMING OF NEANY, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Hot Tempo, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-Hernandez, Keith, Hernandez, Earl, Landry, Steve and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, John Duvieilh & Steve Landry (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $31,800.
|2—
|The Grey Beauty, f, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Stonerageous, by Smoke Glacken. ($10,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $37,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Golden Rock Thoroughbreds, B-Rebecca Farms (LA), $10,600.
|1—
|Akiane’s Soldier, f, 4, Sadie’s Soldier–Akiane, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Charles A Castille, Jr, B-Charles A Castille Jr (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $47,520, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-25.
|5—
|ACADIAN GIRL, f, 4, Norumbega–Serilda, by Etched. O-Mark B Lapidus, LLC, B-The Etched Racing Partnership (MD), T-Emanuel J. Geralis, J-J. D. Acosta, $28,800.
|3—
|Good Measure, f, 4, Smarty Jones–Richetta, by Polish Numbers. O-Glenangus Farm LLC, B-Glenangus Farm LLC (MD), $9,600.
|4—
|Mit Mazel, f, 4, Freedom Child–Ketubah, by Broken Vow. O-Robert D Bone, B-Linda Albert (MD), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:46 3/5 (my)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 2-25.
|1—
|COURTLY DOC, f, 3, Court Vision–Like a Doc, by Mauk Four. O-Cart, Jerry D and Lanasa, Jr, Marion, B-Jerry D Cart & Marion Lanasa (LA), T-Jerry D. Cart, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $24,000.
|4—
|Custom for Tina, f, 3, Custom for Carlos–Jackson’s G G, by Dunkirk. O-Dennis Milligan, B-Dennis Milligan (LA), $8,000.
|5—
|Valtesse, f, 3, Astrology–Ladygoeasy, by Easyfromthegitgo. O-Two Sexy For Racing, LLC, B-Kenneth LaGrange & Patricia Clark (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (my)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $37,200, 3YO, 5F, 2-25.
|7—
|SPECIAL BREED, c, 3, Practical Joke–Classy Grey Lassy, by Silver Train. ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Israel Flores, B-Pollock Farms & Town & Country Horse Farms LLC (KY), T-Andrea Ancil Ali, J-Paulina Ramirez, $21,600.
|5—
|Smooth River, g, 3, Attempted Humor–Lightning River, by Middle Man. O-Nicholas James Latour, B-D J Gallow & H J Gallow (LA), $8,400.
|4—
|D T’s Dream, g, 3, Fed Biz–Dream Realized, by Awesome Again. ($45,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:01 (my)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $36,180, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-25.
|3—
|QUESTION AUTHORITY, g, 5, Lucky Pulpit–Janerielle, by Wild Rush. ($8,000 ’18 BESOCT; $9,000 2019 CALMIX). O-E Enterprise LLC, B-Cole Ranch Partners LP (CA), T-Eduardo Ramirez, J-Joel Dominguez, $21,600.
|1—
|Sniveling, g, 4, Will Take Charge–Brief Tears, by Orientate. O-L and G Racing Stables, B-Wilhite & Nursery Place (KY), $7,200.
|6—
|Muscadine, g, 5, Oxbow–Call Me Kim, by Tapit. O-Norvin Maldonado, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (my)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $32,600, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-25.
|5—
|WAY RITE, f, 3, Abstraction–Swapping Lanes, by The Way Home. O-Helen Nave, B-Helen Nave (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Luis A. Fuentes, $19,560.
|3—
|Miss Lordosis, f, 3, Marking–Thruthelookinglass, by Dome. O-Dan Delaney, B-Dan Delaney (NM), $6,520.
|4—
|I’ve Got It, f, 3, Attila’s Storm–Hang Glide, by Dome. O-J and SM, Inc, B-R D Hubbard (NM), $3,260.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-24.
|5—
|FEEL THE LOVE, f, 4, Jump Start–Wise Love, by Dixieland Band. O-FTF Racing LLC, B-Francis Daniel III (WV), T-Crystal G. Pickett, J-Jose Montano, $18,156.
|6—
|Aim’s Jubilee, f, 3, Juba–Even Aim, by Stephen Got Even. O-Reggetts Racing Stable, B-Stephen Reggetts (WV), $6,052.
|9—
|Long Legs Louise, f, 4, Limehouse–Blooming Senita, by Wild Desert. O-Rogers, Louie and Lewis, Jr, William R, B-William R Lewis Jr & Louie Rogers Thoroughbreds LLC (WV), $3,026.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (sy)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-24.
|6—
|LIKE SEGAL, g, 4, Super Ninety Nine–Easter Fashion, by Kela. ($10,000 ’18 FTMDEC). O-Javier Contreras, B-Susan H Wantz (MD), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $18,399.
|7—
|Midnight Shift, g, 4, Midnight Lute–Sherika, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($45,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Richard Burnsworth, B-Greg Foley & Tim Thornton (KY), $6,133.
|5—
|Elvirus, g, 4, Malibu Moon–Spring Bloom, by After Market. ($185,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-David Porto, B-Ralph Kinder & Erv Woolsey (KY), $3,067.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (my)
