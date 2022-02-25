North American Allowance Results Feb. 25

GP, 3RD, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 2-25.

4—

WAR STAR, m, 6, Revolutionary–Grazettes Muchacha, by D’wildcat. ($15,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Ted Reynolds, B-Bill Rasco (FL), T-William E. Deaton, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.

1—

Simply the Best, f, 4, Constitution–One in the Chamber, by Red Bullet. ($42,000 ’19 KEESEP; $175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-R A Hill Stable, Spedale Family Racing, LLC and Kennedy, Stephen, B-Equest Thoroughbreds, Inc (FL), $11,340.

2—

Follow Me Mom, m, 7, Corfu–It’s Me Mom, by Put It Back. O-Michael Mullings, B-Susan M Green & Pamela A Moreira (FL), $5,400.