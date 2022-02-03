North American Allowance Results Feb. 3

|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 2-3.
|6—
|DEFAULT PROTECTION, f, 4, Quality Road–Flask, by Maria’s Mon. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Stone Farm & Joseph W Sutton (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Eric Cancel, $45,100.
|3—
|Courageous Girl, m, 5, Bourbon Courage–Focus Curiosity, by Holy Bull. O-Take a Shot Stables, East Coast Partners and Liberty House Racing, B-Brady Horse Racing LLC & RUSBA V Stables, LLC (NY), $16,400.
|2—
|Honey Money, m, 5, Central Banker–Bullish Sentiment, by Stormy Atlantic. ($55,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Catapano, Frank and Primpas, Nicholas, B-Klaravich Stables (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (gd)
|AQU, 8TH, AOC, $78,120, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-3.
|5—
|CHESTERTOWN, g, 5, Tapit–Artemis Agrotera, by Roman Ruler. ($2,000,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Broman, Sr, Chester, Broman, Mary, Woodford Racing, LLC, Siena Farm LLC, and Masiello, Robert, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose Lezcano, $46,200.
|1—
|Buy Land and See, h, 5, Cairo Prince–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (PA), $16,800.
|3—
|Little Menace, h, 5, Into Mischief–Pay Attention, by Arch. ($460,000 ’18 FTSAUG; $145,000 2021 FTKFEB). O-Bone, Robert D and Brown, Edward Rusty J, B-Gabriel Duignan, Crosshaven Bldsk, Petaluma Bldsk & Hazelmere Bldsk (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: :00 (gd)
|FG, 3RD, AOC, $55,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-3.
|2—
|ISOLATE, c, 4, Mark Valeski–Tranquil Song, by Unbridled’s Song. ($70,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $33,000.
|4—
|Long Weekend, h, 5, Majesticperfection–Liza Too, by Olmodavor. ($225,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-BCWT Ltd, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $11,000.
|1—
|Sounion, g, 5, Liam’s Map–Uno Mas Promesa, by Macho Uno. ($360,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Town and Country Racing, LLC, B-Town and Country Horse Farms, LLC,Pollock Farms & Hugh Owen (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (sy)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-3.
|8—
|PASS THE CHAMPAGNE, f, 4, Flatter–Champagne Taste, by Distorted Humor. O-R A Hill Stable, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Rock Ridge Racing LLC, BlackRidge Stables LLC and Brown, James, B-Preston Madden (KY), T-George Weaver, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|7—
|Only Kidding, f, 4, Into Mischief–Taparri, by Tapit. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna and Kurz Equine Investments, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $11,340.
|2—
|Elusive Molly, m, 5, Elusive Quality–Humor Me Molly, by Distorted Humor. ($110,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Ed Frady, B-Godolphin, Burden Creek Farm &Clifton Farm, LLC (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 3RD, ALW, $54,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-3.
|3—
|KING CAB, g, 3, Noble Bird–Alotofappeal, by Trippi. ($110,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Ocala Stud & Edward Wiest & William J Terrill (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $32,400.
|1—
|The Skipper Too, c, 3, Brethren–Katira, by First Dude. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,880.
|6—
|Clapton, c, 3, Brethren–Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 1ST, ALW, $53,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-3.
|1—
|SERAPE, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–Panna Maria, by Flatter. O-Harry L Benoit, B-Spanish Cross Stables, LLC (LA), T-Brett A. Brinkman, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $31,800.
|2—
|Dreaming of Neany, f, 3, Distorted Humor–Hot Tempo, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-Hernandez, Keith, Hernandez, Earl, Landry, Steve and Duvieilh, John, B-Earl Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, JohnDuvieilh & Steve Landry (LA), $10,600.
|5—
|A G’s Charlotte, f, 3, Mo Tom–Adrianne G, by Indygo Shiner. O-Thomas Galvin, B-Thomas M Galvin (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (gd)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $53,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-3.
|8—
|TREASURY, g, 5, Speightstown–Treasure, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Johnson, Robert K and Haselton, Britt, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $31,800.
|6—
|Crump, c, 4, Into Mischief–Flashing, by A.P. Indy. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,600.
|5—
|Gulfstream Way, g, 4, Gemologist–Clever Cookie, by Smart Strike. O-Never Better Stables, LLC, B-Timber Bay Farm (KY), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (sy)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $53,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 2-3.
|3—
|DISTORTED VERVE, f, 4, Distorted Humor–Verve, by Unbridled. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $31,800.
|7—
|Trumpet Lilly, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Two Quarters, by Mr. John. O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-T F VanMeter & L B VanMeter (KY), $10,600.
|6—
|Miss Tulsa, f, 4, Brody’s Cause–Soonerette, by Master Command. O-Team Forster 211, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (sy)
|PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-2.
|3—
|DISCREET SISTER, m, 6, Discreet Cat–Senorita Louisa, by Louis Quatorze. O-Pewter Stable and Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-Dun Roamin Farm, Inc (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Ricardo Chiappe, $18,960.
|4—
|Wiretap, f, 4, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Dudek, Nicholas and Thurston, William, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|1—
|On Island Time, f, 4, Weigelia–Carry the Torch, by Snow Ridge. O-WMT Stable, B-WMT Stables, Inc (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 2-2.
|1—
|CARSON CASTLE, m, 5, Siente El Trueno–Swelzel, by Stritzel. O-Joseph P Stehr, B-Joe Stehr (WV), T-Joseph P. Stehr, J-Alisson Anahi Nunez, $18,480.
|4—
|Triple Gala, f, 4, Unbridled Energy–Global Gala, by Distorted Humor. O-Jennifer Schunk, B-Williams Racing Corp (WV), $6,160.
|2—
|Denali d’Oro, f, 4, Mio d’Oro–Denali Sensation, by Langfuhr. O-McCanns, Shiasiah and Schlitch, Erika, B-Dennis W Behrmann (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-2.
|3—
|JAXJAXXORJACKS, c, 4, The Factor–R C’s Daisyduke, by Yes It’s True. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Robert L Cole Jr (WV), T-Irving Velez, J-Gerald Almodovar, $18,480.
|1—
|Let’s Get Physical, g, 5, Algorithms–D D’s Destiny, by Dehere. O-AB Racing LLC, B-Francis W Daniel III (WV), $6,160.
|9—
|Officer Appeal, g, 4, Officer Rocket (GB)–Little Miss Kisses, by B L’s Appeal. O-Rafael Orellanes, B-Bybee Road Farm (WV), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:27 (ft)
Leave a Reply