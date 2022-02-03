North American Allowance Results Feb. 3

PEN, 5TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-2.

3—

DISCREET SISTER, m, 6, Discreet Cat–Senorita Louisa, by Louis Quatorze. O-Pewter Stable and Spedale Family Racing, LLC, B-Dun Roamin Farm, Inc (PA), T-Kathleen A. Demasi, J-Ricardo Chiappe, $18,960.

4—

Wiretap, f, 4, Tapiture–Listen In, by Wiseman’s Ferry. O-Dudek, Nicholas and Thurston, William, B-Barlar, LLC (PA), $6,320.

1—

On Island Time, f, 4, Weigelia–Carry the Torch, by Snow Ridge. O-WMT Stable, B-WMT Stables, Inc (PA), $3,476.