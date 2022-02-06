North American Allowance Results Feb. 6

GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-6.

2—

FAVOR, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Fame and Fortune, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $32,400.

5—

Easy Come Easy Go, f, 3, Midnight Storm–Chati’s On Top, by Old Topper. ($19,000 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Champion Equine LLC, B-Liberty Road Stables (KY), $11,880.

1—

Mi Negrita, f, 3, Bodemeister–Jazzminegem, by Mineshaft. ($17,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-De la Cerda Racing Stable, Inc and Hernandez Racing Club, B-Highclere, Inc & Springtown Show Stables (KY), $6,480.