North American Allowance Results Feb. 6

|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $82,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-6.
|2—
|KEPT WAITING, m, 5, Broken Vow–Orient Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($65,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Nice Guys Stables, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Robert N. Falcone, Jr., J-Kendrick Carmouche, $45,100.
|4—
|Fight On Lucy, m, 6, Musket Man–Loving Lucy, by Lycius. O-Estate of Ellen Bongard, Skodinski, Carla H, Petrino, Ellen H, Condon, Kathleen and Bongard, Barbara R, B-Rojan Farms (NY), $16,400.
|3—
|Ruvies in Time, m, 6, The Factor–Hollywood Redhead, by Tapit. ($95,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-James A Riccio, B-Mashnee Stables LLC & Steve Schuster (NY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (gd)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-6.
|5—
|ROSSA VELOCE, f, 4, Girolamo–Spuntastic, by Hard Spun. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Blue Streak Racing, LLC and Handal, Raymond, B-John Scott Rogers (NY), T-Raymond Handal, J-Ailsa Morrison, $40,700.
|2—
|Beautiful Karen, m, 5, Competitive Edge–Tartan Lady, by Malibu Moon. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $13,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Linda Rice, B-Eaton & Thorne, Inc (NY), $14,800.
|7—
|Byhubbyhellomoney, f, 4, Effinex–Shocking Behavior, by El Prado (IRE). ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jupiter Stable, B-Anderson Boulton Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (gd)
|SA, 7TH, AOC, $69,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2FT, 2-6.
|1—
|TAMING THE TIGRESS, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Joeandbetty’sbaby, by Yes It’s True. ($21,000 2020 CALMIX). O-CYBT, Nentwig, Michael, Pagano, Ray and Weiner, Daniel, B-Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (CA), T-Ruben D. Alvarado, J-Flavien Prat, $41,400.
|4—
|Little Miss Ellie, m, 5, Richard’s Kid–Argue My Case, by Closing Argument. O-Southern Comfort Stable LLC, B-Carole Fernandez (CA), $13,800.
|5—
|Northern Gem, f, 4, Northern Causeway–Geode, by Unusual Heat. ($3,500 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Mia Familia Racing Stable, B-C-Punch Ranch Inc (CA), $8,280.
|Winning Time: 1:15 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, A5F, 2-6.
|4—
|SAYYAAF, h, 6, Sepoy (AUS)–Tahfeez, by Aljabr. O-Eccentric Club Racing Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Javier Castellano, $32,400.
|7—
|Bagboss, c, 4, Speightstown–Successful Luck, by Successful Appeal. O-Chuck and Maribeth Sandford LLC, B-Maribeth Sandford (KY), $11,340.
|3—
|Meetmeinkingston, c, 4, Uncaptured–Meetmeontime, by General Meeting. ($125,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Lawson Racing Stables, B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (IN), $5,400.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-6.
|1—
|SWOT ANALYSIS, c, 4, Anchor Down–Solo Buena, by Half Ours. ($50,000 ’19 OBSOCT; $62,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-D J Stable LLC, Cash is King LLC and West Point Thoroughbreds, B-Clear Creek Stud LLC (LA), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $32,400.
|7—
|Release the Beast, g, 9, Joe’s Son Joey–Lil E Rose, by Lil E. Tee. O-Gina Ney, B-SMB Corporation (LA), $10,800.
|3—
|Creole Charlie, g, 4, My Pal Charlie–Cajun Yankee, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Marianne Scherer, B-Horseplayers Racing LLC (LA), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-6.
|2—
|FAVOR, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Fame and Fortune, by Unbridled’s Song. ($500,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Diamond Creek Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Paco Lopez, $32,400.
|5—
|Easy Come Easy Go, f, 3, Midnight Storm–Chati’s On Top, by Old Topper. ($19,000 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Champion Equine LLC, B-Liberty Road Stables (KY), $11,880.
|1—
|Mi Negrita, f, 3, Bodemeister–Jazzminegem, by Mineshaft. ($17,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-De la Cerda Racing Stable, Inc and Hernandez Racing Club, B-Highclere, Inc & Springtown Show Stables (KY), $6,480.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $54,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-6.
|4—
|MISH, g, 5, Field Commission–Wicked Great, by Greatness. O-C2 Racing Stable LLC, B-Joyce Mary Kielty (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|8—
|Picking Up Pennies, g, 4, First Dude–Dreaminofauntdiane, by Bluegrass Cat. ($30,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Joseph Jr, Saffie, and Paraiso Investments, B-Jesus Rodriguez (FL), $11,340.
|2—
|Twice too Many, g, 4, The Big Beast–Almost a Valentine, by High Cotton. O-Smith, Dennis G and Walters, Daniel L, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, ALW, $53,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-6.
|1—
|RUE LALA, f, 4, Star Guitar–Miss Addison, by Orientate. ($130,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Emanuel Nieves, $31,800.
|3—
|Maw Maw’s Sophia, m, 5, Sabercat–Casino Cat, by Catienus. O-Sturges J Ducoing, B-Chuck Phillips (LA), $10,600.
|6—
|Sumitup, f, 4, Sum of the Parts–Cataballerina, by Tabasco Cat. ($5,000 ’19 ESLYRL). O-Double Dam Farm LLC, B-J Adcock (LA), $5,830.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $45,590, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 2-6.
|2—
|YIN YANG, f, 3, Point of Entry–Gypsy Princess, by Unbridled’s Song. ($13,000 ’19 KEENOV; $160,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Selective, LLC, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares I LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Mitchell Murrill, $28,200.
|3—
|Four Dawn, f, 3, Nyquist–Third Dawn, by Sky Mesa. O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-Ike W Thrash (KY), $9,400.
|9—
|Runnin Happy, f, 3, Runhappy–High West, by Empire Maker. O-Stone Bridge Investments, B-Jeff Prunzik (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $41,858, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-6.
|4—
|BETTOR TRIP NICK, g, 5, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Brayan Pena, $24,960.
|3—
|Cool Mountain Lad, g, 4, Unionize–Honeysuckle Rose, by Stormin Fever. O-Lordan, William, O’Leary, Timothy Francis and Powers, Larry, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), $8,320.
|2—
|Clem Labine, g, 6, Grazen–Tribal Dress, by Tribal Rule. O-John Tipton, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $4,992.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|GG, 9TH, AOC, $35,062, 3YO, F, 5 1/2F, 2-6.
|1—
|ANTHONYS CLEOPATRA, f, 3, Constitution–Luxor Lady, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-Cacchiotti Ranch, B-Cacchiotti Ranch (WA), T-Tim McCanna, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $18,600.
|6—
|Power Surge, f, 3, Straight Fire–Strikes of Thunder, by Thunder Gulch. O-Jungle Racing LLC, KMN Racing LLC, Legacy Ranch, Inc, LNJ Foxwoods, Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Rigney Racing, LLC and Litt, Jason A, B-Straight Fire LLC (CA), $8,060.
|4—
|Tam’s Little Angel, f, 3, Tamarando–Angel Diane, by Lucky Pulpit. O-Williams, Larry D and Williams, Marianne, B-Mr & Mrs Larry D Williams (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
