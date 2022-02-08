North American Allowance Results Feb. 8

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $55,690, 3YO, 1M, 2-8.
|4—
|VINE JET, g, 3, Red Vine–Our Girl Friday, by Van Nistelrooy. O-Felissa Dunn, B-E Marie Morrison (PA), T-John J. Dunn, J-Abner Adorno, $35,280.
|5—
|Nimitz, c, 3, Jump Start–Stormy Randie, by Stormy Atlantic. O-HnR Nothhaft Horse Racing, LLC, B-HnR Nothhaft Horseracing LLC (PA), $11,760.
|3—
|Uncle Irish, g, 3, Uncle Lino–Go Get’m Irish, by Kitalpha. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Charles Blanford (MD), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (gd)
|SUN, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-8.
|5—
|OUR TIME TO SHINE, f, 4, Laugh Track–Shinestein, by Premeditation. ($7,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Roger K Beasley (NM), T-Nancy Summers, J-Kelsi Purcell, $21,672.
|6—
|Our Soaring Angel, f, 4, Indian Firewater–Our Flying Angel, by Abajo. O-Abraham, Mike and Amestoy, Leslie and Amestoy, Jr, Pierre J, B-Pierre Amestoy, Leslie Amestoy & Mike Abraham (NM), $7,722.
|1—
|Punctual Alarm, f, 4, Punctuate–Sa Moken Alarm, by Desert God. O-Culp, Janet and Haymes, Tracy, B-Janet Culp & Tracy Haymes (NM), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|SUN, 6TH, ALW, $35,100, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-8.
|3—
|CHEESE TRAY, g, 4, Attila’s Storm–Road to Reason, by Redattore (BRZ). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-J Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Aldo Arboleda, $21,060.
|5—
|Hennessy’s Squirt, g, 6, Unbridled Trust–Hannah Hennessy, by Roll Hennessy Roll. O-Mary Lee Pinkerton, B-Mary Lee Pinkerton (NM), $7,020.
|6—
|Comet Causey, g, 6, The Way Home–Shine Miss Comet, by Comet Shine. O-Susan Vescovo, B-Susan K Vescovo (NM), $3,510.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
