North American Allowance Results Feb. 8

SUN, 5TH, ALW, $35,100, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 2-8.

5—

OUR TIME TO SHINE, f, 4, Laugh Track–Shinestein, by Premeditation. ($7,000 ’19 RUIAUG). O-Summers, Nancy, Bean, Scott R and Masek, James D, B-Roger K Beasley (NM), T-Nancy Summers, J-Kelsi Purcell, $21,672.

6—

Our Soaring Angel, f, 4, Indian Firewater–Our Flying Angel, by Abajo. O-Abraham, Mike and Amestoy, Leslie and Amestoy, Jr, Pierre J, B-Pierre Amestoy, Leslie Amestoy & Mike Abraham (NM), $7,722.

1—

Punctual Alarm, f, 4, Punctuate–Sa Moken Alarm, by Desert God. O-Culp, Janet and Haymes, Tracy, B-Janet Culp & Tracy Haymes (NM), $3,510.