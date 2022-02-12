North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 12

|RAZORBACK H. (G3), OP, $600,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-12.
|8—
|PLAINSMAN, h, 7, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $360,000.
|6—
|Thomas Shelby, g, 6, Curlin–Harriett Lane, by Giant’s Causeway. ($310,000 ’16 KEENOV; $525,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $120,000.
|1—
|Popular Kid, g, 8, Popular–Lemon Supreme, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-George A Sharp, B-Rod Rodriguez & Lorraine Rodriguez (CA), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Promise Keeper, Rated R Superstar, Lone Rock, Last Samurai, Super Stock.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.90, 7.20, 42.00.
|BAYAKOA S. (G3), OP, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-12.
|2—
|MISS BIGLY, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $150,000.
|3—
|She’s All Wolfe, m, 5, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), $50,000.
|4—
|Jilted Bride, m, 5, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Coach, Queen Goddess, Matera.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 1HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 36.80, 8.50.
|SAM F. DAVIS S. (G3), TAM, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-12.
|3—
|CLASSIC CAUSEWAY, c, 3, Giant’s Causeway–Private World, by Thunder Gulch. O-Kentucky West Racing LLC and Cooper, Clarke M, B-Kentucky West Racing LLC &Clarke M Cooper Family Living Trust (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $120,000.
|8—
|Shipsational, c, 3, Midshipman–Regal Approach, by Thunder Gulch. ($27,000 ’19 KEENOV; $210,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Iris Smith Stable, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Bertram R Firestone (NY), $40,000.
|10—
|Volcanic, c, 3, Violence–Pulpit Angel, by Pulpit. ($230,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Breeze Easy, LLC, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Strike Hard, Golden Glider, God of Love, Little Vic, Kitten Mischief, Mr Rum Runner, Make It Big, Unpredictable Bay, Trademark.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 7.80, 8.80.
|SWEET LIFE S. (G3), SA, $102,500, 3YO, F, A6 1/2FT, 2-12.
|2—
|OURAIKA (FR), f, 2, Zelzal (FR)–Sleek Gold (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Madaket Stables and Dubb, Michael, B-Khalifa Mohammed Al Attiyah (FR), T-H. Motion, J-Juan Hernandez, $60,000.
|9—
|Urban, f, 3, Quality Road–Moonlight Sky, by Sky Mesa. ($230,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $375,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), LNJ Foxwoods and NK Racing, B-China Horse Club International, LTD (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Kitty Kitana (GB), f, 3, Bobby’s Kitten–Mistaken Love, by Bernardini. (15,000gns ’20 ASCYRL; 40,000GBP 2021 GORTYO). O-Little Red Feather Racing and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (GB), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Ellamira, Baby Steps, Half Past Twelve, She’s So Shiny, Impeachd Alexander (IRE), Dolly May (IRE), I Got a Gal.
|Winning Time: 1:13 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.70, 2.20, 1.90.
|GULFSTREAM PARK TURF SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, A5FT, 2-12.
|4—
|YES I AM FREE, g, 6, Uncaptured–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($135,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Golden Kernel Racing Stable, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), T-Laura Cazares, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $60,760.
|6—
|Richy, g, 4, Suntracer–Dream Crusher, by Five Star Day. O-Crown’s Way Racing LLC, Stevens, Lou and Jim Gulick Stables, Inc, B-Jim Gulick (FL), $19,600.
|5—
|Belgrano, g, 8, War Front–Ask the Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Peace Sign Stables, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Warrior’s Pride, Gear Jockey, Omaha City, Breakthrough.
|Winning Time: :56 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 8.00, 21.70, 7.60.
