North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 12

BAYAKOA S. (G3), OP, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-12.

2—

MISS BIGLY, m, 6, Gemologist–Miss Puzzle (AUS), by Citidancer (IRE). ($120,000 ’16 KEENOV; $20,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-SF Bloodstock (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $150,000.

3—

She’s All Wolfe, m, 5, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), $50,000.

4—

Jilted Bride, m, 5, Wicked Strong–Cry At My Wedding, by Street Cry (IRE). ($150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Bradley Thoroughbreds, Cambron, Tim, Cambron, Anna, Carruth, Brady and Carruth, Zane, B-Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL), $25,000.

Also Ran: Coach, Queen Goddess, Matera.

Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 1HF.