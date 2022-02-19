North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 19

|RISEN STAR S. (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-19.
|5—
|EPICENTER, c, 3, Not This Time–Silent Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($260,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $240,000.
|8—
|Smile Happy, c, 3, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), $80,000.
|7—
|Zandon, c, 3, Upstart–Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause. ($170,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeff Drown, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $40,000.
|Also Ran: Pioneer of Medina, Tawny Port, Slow Down Andy, Trafalgar, Pappacap, Bodock, Russian Tank.
|Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, HF, HD.
|Odds: 3.50, 2.20, 3.80.
|RACHEL ALEXANDRA S. (G2), FG, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|7—
|TURNERLOOSE, f, 3, Nyquist–Goaltending, by A.P. Indy. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-William Humphries & Altair Farms LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $180,000.
|8—
|Goddess of Fire, f, 3, Mineshaft–Feel That Fire, by Lightnin N Thunder. O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-Red Oak Stable (KY), $60,000.
|9—
|Awake At Midnyte, f, 3, Nyquist–Midnight Union, by Union Rags. ($190,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $320,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Forty Oaks (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Hidden Connection, Miss Mattie B, Dream Lith, North County, Candy Raid, Divine Huntress, California Angel, La Crete.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 3/4, HD.
|Odds: 17.50, 15.80, 4.70.
|BARBARA FRITCHIE S. (G3) LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-19.
|2—
|GLASS CEILING, m, 5, Constitution–Fighter Wing, by Empire Maker. ($34,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Baker, Charlton and Foster, Michael S, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Charlton Baker, J-Dylan Davis, $150,000.
|7—
|Jakarta, m, 7, Bustin Stones–T J’s Stormy Wit, by Stormello. ($35,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $50,000.
|1—
|Fille d’Esprit, m, 6, Great Notion–Sweet Valor, by No Armistice. O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Sweet Spirits Stables, LLC (MD), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Kaylasaurus, Prodigy Doll, Belle of the North, Regal Retort, Bold Confection.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.90, 4.00, 7.20.
|GENERAL GEORGE S. (G3), LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-19.
|2—
|CORDMAKER, g, 7, Curlin–Tanca, by Polish Numbers. ($150,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso & Katharine M Voss (MD), T-Rodney Jenkins, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $150,000.
|1—
|War Tocsin, g, 6, Violence–Being Anna, by Aldebaran. ($11,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD (KY), $50,000.
|4—
|Sir Alfred James, g, 6, Munnings–Super Phoebe, by Malabar Gold. O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Mt Joy Stables, Pope McLean, MarcMcLean & Pope McLean Jr (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: Shackqueenking, Air Token, Threes Over Deuces, Timeless Bounty.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 3HF, NK.
|Odds: 1.10, 48.70, 5.70.
|MINESHAFT S. (G3), FG, $247,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|4—
|OLYMPIAD, c, 4, Speightstown–Tokyo Time, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $150,000.
|2—
|Silver Prospector, h, 5, Declaration of War–Tap Softly, by Tapit. ($50,000 ’18 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Orr, Ed and Orr, Susie, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Miles D, c, 4, Curlin–Sound the Trumpets, by Bernardini. ($470,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Brant, Peter M and LaPenta, Robert V, B-River Bend Farm (KY), $25,000.
|Also Ran: O Besos, Happy American, Untreated, Sprawl, Midcourt.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 1, NK.
|Odds: 1.00, 9.70, 3.30.
|FAIR GROUNDS S. (G3), FG, $150,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/8MT, 2-19.
|1—
|CAVALRY CHARGE, g, 5, Honor Code–Sweet Talkin, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($375,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William and Masiello, Robert, B-Glencrest Farm LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $90,000.
|6—
|Adhamo (IRE), c, 4, Intello (GER)–Foreign Tune (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (250,000EUR 2021 ARQARC). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Lazzinnaro, Louis, B-Wertheimer et Frere (IRE), $30,000.
|7—
|Halo Again, h, 5, Speightstown–Halo’s Verse, by Unbridled’s Song. ($600,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Santin, Captivating Moon, Monarchs Glen (GB), Largent, Point Me By, Forty Under, Two Emmys, Major Fed.
|Winning Time: 1:53 (fm)
|Margins: HD, HD, NK.
|Odds: 35.30, 3.80, 6.20.
