North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 19

RISEN STAR S. (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-19.

5—

EPICENTER, c, 3, Not This Time–Silent Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($260,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Westwind Farms (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $240,000.

8—

Smile Happy, c, 3, Runhappy–Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap. ($175,000 ’19 KEENOV; $185,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Lucky Seven Stable (Mackin), B-Moreau Bloodstock Int’l Inc & White bloodstock LLC (KY), $80,000.

7—

Zandon, c, 3, Upstart–Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause. ($170,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeff Drown, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $40,000.

Also Ran: Pioneer of Medina, Tawny Port, Slow Down Andy, Trafalgar, Pappacap, Bodock, Russian Tank.

Winning Time: 1:49 (ft)

Margins: 2 3/4, HF, HD.