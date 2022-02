North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 20

SAN SIMEON S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 4YO/UP, A6 1/2FT, 2-20.

3—

BARRAZA, c, 4, Into Mischief–Halo Dolly, by Popular. O-Wilson, Holly and David, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Vladimir Cerin, J-Daisuke Fukumoto, $60,000.

8—

Indian Peak, g, 5, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $20,000.

4—

Beer Can Man, c, 4, Can the Man–Cheesecake, by Dynaformer. O-Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables LLC and Sterling Stables, LLC, B-Ron Patterson (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Bombard, Bran (FR), Chaos Theory, Commander (FR), Guildsman (FR).

Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 2 3/4, HF, NO.