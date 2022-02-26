North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 26

|REBEL S. (G2), OP, $1,000,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-26.
|4—
|UN OJO, g, 3, Laoban–Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy. O-Cypress Creek Equine LLC, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY), T-Ricky Courville, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $600,000.
|10—
|Ethereal Road, c, 3, Quality Road–Sustained, by War Front. ($90,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Aaron Sones, B-Paul Pompa Jr (KY), $200,000.
|9—
|Barber Road, c, 3, Race Day–Encounter, by Southern Image. ($15,000 ’19 KEENOV). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Susan Forrester & Judy Curry (KY), $100,000.
|Also Ran: Kavod, Chasing Time, Newgrange, Dash Attack, Ben Diesel, Stellar Tap, Cairama, Texas Red Hot.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NO, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 75.40, 15.80, 6.50.
|HONEYBEE S. (G3), OP, $300,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 2-26.
|3—
|SECRET OATH, f, 3, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Contreras, $180,000.
|4—
|Ice Orchid, f, 3, Super Saver–Singlet, by Real Quiet. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $60,000.
|2—
|Yuugiri, f, 3, Shackleford–Yuzuru, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Yoshihara, Tsunebumi and Sekie, B-Sekie Yoshihara & Tsunebumi Yoshihara (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Free Like a Girl, Red Queen, Optionality.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7HF, 1 3/4, 7HF.
|Odds: 0.30, 13.90, 3.60.
|ROYAL DELTA S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-26.
|6—
|LETRUSKA, m, 6, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $92,070.
|2—
|Into Vanishing, f, 4, Into Mischief–Vanishing, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $29,700.
|1—
|Il Malocchio, f, 4, Souper Speedy–Egbert Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Franco S Meli, B-Franco Meli (ON), $14,850.
|Also Ran: Crazy Beautiful, Key Biscayne, Helping Lisa D.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.10, 31.50, 26.80.
