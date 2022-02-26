North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 26

ROYAL DELTA S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-26.

6—

LETRUSKA, m, 6, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $92,070.

2—

Into Vanishing, f, 4, Into Mischief–Vanishing, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Augustin Stable, B-George Strawbridge Jr (KY), $29,700.

1—

Il Malocchio, f, 4, Souper Speedy–Egbert Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Franco S Meli, B-Franco Meli (ON), $14,850.

Also Ran: Crazy Beautiful, Key Biscayne, Helping Lisa D.

Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 3, 3/4, 1HF.