North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 5

SWALE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-5.

1—

MY PRANKSTER, c, 3, Into Mischief–My Wandy’s Girl, by Flower Alley. ($600,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $61,380.

4—

Dean Delivers, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $19,800.

3—

Of a Revolution, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Hot Spell, by Salt Lake. ($35,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bassett Stables, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Nursery Place (KY), $9,900.

Also Ran: In Dreams, Graphic Detail, Mr. Bouma.

Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)

Margins: HF, 2HF, 9 3/4.