North American Graded Stakes Results Feb. 5

|WITHERS S. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-5.
|9—
|EARLY VOTING, c, 3, Gun Runner–Amour d’Ete, by Tiznow. ($200,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $137,500.
|8—
|Un Ojo, g, 3, Laoban–Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY), $50,000.
|4—
|Gilded Age, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Angela Renee, by Bernardini. ($600,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine and Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Grantham, Noneedtoworry, Smarten Up, Courvoisier, Cooke Creek, Mr Jefferson, Unbridled Bomber, Constitutionlawyer.
|Winning Time: 1:55 4/5 (my)
|Margins: 4HF, HD, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 28.25, 6.80.
|HOLY BULL S. (G3), GP, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-5.
|8—
|WHITE ABARRIO, c, 3, Race Day–Catching Diamonds, by Into Mischief. ($7,500 ’20 OBSJAN; $40,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-C2 Racing Stable LLC and La Milagrosa Stable, LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $148,800.
|4—
|Simplification, c, 3, Not This Time–Simply Confection, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Tami Bobo, B-France Weiner & Irwin Weiner (FL), $48,000.
|2—
|Mo Donegal, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Galt, Cajun’s Magic, Spin Wheel, Tiz the Bomb, Giant Game, Eloquist.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4HF, HD, 1.
|Odds: 6.00, 3.70, 1.70.
|SAN PASQUAL S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 2-5.
|2—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, h, 5, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $120,000.
|6—
|Law Professor, g, 4, Constitution–Haunted Heroine, by Ghostzapper. O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), $40,000.
|4—
|Eight Rings, h, 5, Empire Maker–Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. ($520,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Coolmore Stud, Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC and Starlight Racing (Lessee), B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Spielberg, Kiss Today Goodbye, American Theorem.
|Winning Time: 1:50 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 2HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.60, 4.00, 2.20.
|SANTA MONICA S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-5.
|3—
|MERNEITH, m, 5, American Pharoah–Flattermewithroses, by Flatter. ($350,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $600,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-HRH Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Al Saud, B-China Horse Club (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $120,000.
|2—
|Ce Ce, m, 6, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Kalypso, f, 4, Brody’s Cause–Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. ($240,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-David A Bernsen, LLC, Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Park Avenue, Full of Grace.
|Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 3 3/4, 5HF.
|Odds: 2.80, 0.50, 4.70.
|ENDEAVOUR S. (G3), TAM, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 2-5.
|2—
|BLEECKER STREET, f, 4, Quality Road–Lemon Liqueur, by Exchange Rate. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Peter M Brant, B-Branch Equine, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Hector Rafael Diaz, Jr., $90,000.
|3—
|Lady Speightspeare, f, 4, Speightstown–Lady Shakespeare, by Theatrical (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Stunning Princess, f, 4, Cairo Prince–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-R A Hill Stable and Jones, Brereton C, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Jezebel’s Kitten, Oyster Box, Nantucket Red, Katama Moonlight, Pythoness, Morning Molly.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 7.00, 0.90, 4.50.
|TAMPA BAY S. (G3), TAM, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 2-5.
|4—
|SHIRL’S SPEIGHT, h, 5, Speightstown–Perfect Shirl, by Perfect Soul (IRE). O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $90,000.
|7—
|Get Smokin, g, 5, Get Stormy–Hookah Lady, by Smoke Glacken. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC, BlackRidge Stables LLC, T-N-T Equine Holdings, LLC and Saratoga Seven Racing Partners, LLC, B-Hurstland Farm, Inc & James Greene Jr (KY), $30,000.
|11—
|Floriform, c, 4, Into Mischief–July Jasmine, by Empire Maker. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: English Bee, Clear Vision, Devamani (FR), Cellist, Eons, Talk Or Listen (IRE), L’Imperator (FR), Fly Like an Eagle, Epic Bromance.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 9.50, 5.10, 16.10.
|TOBOGGAN S. (G3), AQU, $145,500, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-5.
|3—
|DRAFTED, g, 8, Field Commission–Keep the Profit, by Darn That Alarm. ($35,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Dublin Fjord Stables LLC, Racepoint Stables, Hilbert, Kevin D and O’Keefe, Thomas E, B-John Foster, Barbara Hooker &Field Commission Partnership (FL), T-David P. Duggan, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $82,500.
|2—
|Repo Rocks, g, 4, Tapiture–Hawaiian Love, by Not for Love. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $30,000.
|5—
|Happy Medium, g, 4, Runhappy–Well Spring, by Coronado’s Quest. ($300,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jay Em Ess Stable, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Hopeful Treasure, War Tocsin.
|Winning Time: 1:25 (my)
|Margins: 4HF, 6, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 6.90, 11.00, 0.20.
|THUNDER ROAD S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 2-5.
|3—
|COUNT AGAIN, g, 7, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Agave Racing Stable and Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|1—
|Subconscious, g, 4, Tapit–Sweet Dreams, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($380,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Buscar Stables, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Ready Soul, g, 5, More Than Ready–Secretariat’s Soul (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($110,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Delaware (GB), Sniper Kitten, Hurricane Cloud (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 3, HF.
|Odds: 2.80, 0.60, 7.50.
|SWALE S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-5.
|1—
|MY PRANKSTER, c, 3, Into Mischief–My Wandy’s Girl, by Flower Alley. ($600,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $61,380.
|4—
|Dean Delivers, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Slick and True, by Yes It’s True. O-Stonehedge LLC, B-Stonehedge, LLC (FL), $19,800.
|3—
|Of a Revolution, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Hot Spell, by Salt Lake. ($35,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bassett Stables, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-Nursery Place (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: In Dreams, Graphic Detail, Mr. Bouma.
|Winning Time: 1:23 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, 9 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 6.70, 4.30.
|KITTEN’S JOY S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, A1 1/16MT, 2-5.
|1—
|GRAND SONATA, c, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–A. P. Sonata, by A.P. Indy. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $60,140.
|6—
|Royal Spirit, c, 3, Into Mischief–Don’tforgetaboutme, by Malibu Moon. ($450,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $19,400.
|2—
|Coinage, c, 3, Tapit–Bar of Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($450,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-D J Stable LLC, Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Eldon’s Prince, Red Danger, Speaking Scout, Father Glado, Red Knobs.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 5.80, 5.20, 1.80.
|FORWARD GAL S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-5.
|6—
|GIRL WITH A DREAM, f, 3, Practical Joke–Henley, by Corinthian. ($115,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Bakke, Jim and Isbister, Gerald, B-Machmer Hall & D + J Racing Stable LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Luis Saez, $60,760.
|5—
|Radio Days, f, 3, Gun Runner–Remembered, by Sky Mesa. ($750,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Allen Stable, Inc, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $19,600.
|3—
|Last Leaf, f, 3, Not This Time–My Miss Kallie, by Paddy O’Prado. ($7,000 ’19 KEENOV; $10,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $23,500 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Monarch Stables, Inc, B-Khalid Mishref Alkahtani (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Diamond Wow, Greatitude, She’s So Beautiful, Disco Ebo.
|Winning Time: 1:23 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 6 1/4, 3/4.
|Odds: 5.40, 0.60, 60.10.
|SWEETEST CHANT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, A1 1/16MT, 2-5.
|2—
|OPALINA, f, 3, Optimizer–Go Kitten Go, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Teneri Farm and J Stables LLC, B-Teneri Farms Inc & Bernardo AlvarezCalderon (FL), T-Roderick R. Rodriguez, J-Luis Saez, $59,520.
|4—
|Ambitieuse, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Lucky Folie, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $19,200.
|7—
|Miss You Ella, f, 3, Declaration of War–Newstouse, by Unbridled’s Song. ($135,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Wonder Stables, Madaket Stables LLC and Golconda Stable, B-Equivine Farm (PA), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Myfavoritedaughter, Battle Charge, Ocean Safari, Roughly a Diamond, Hal’s Dream, Nostalgic.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.30, 4.80, 5.80.
Leave a Reply