North American Maiden Winners Feb. 1

Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Yan Yan by Grand Slam; BALI STAR, c, 3, TUP, Mcl 15000, 2-1, 6 1/2f, 1:18 . B-Filippo Santoro (AZ.).

Creative Cause–Glacken’s Gift by Medaglia d’Oro; GLACKEN’S CAUSE, f, 3, MVR, Msw, 2-1, 1m, 1:40 4/5. B-Foundations farm (KY.).

Marking–Limeade by Summer Bird; I THINK I’M HERE, g, 3, SUN, Msw, 2-1, 6f, 1:11 4/5. B-Chuck Dunleavy & Shawn Davis (NM.).

Speightster–Navigator by Stormy Atlantic; PERFECT DIRECTION, f, 3, PRX, Mcl 25000, 2-1, 6 1/2f, 1:20 3/5. B-Mr. & Mrs. Bayne Welker Jr. (KY.). $1,000 ’20 FTMYRL.

Attila’s Storm–Consort Music by Prospector’s Music; LUCK IN MY EYES, g, 4, SUN, Msw, 2-1, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Anthony Trujillo (NM.).

Honor Code–Copper Beauty by Deputy Commander; OUR BELLA NICOLE, f, 4, PRX, Msw, 2-1, 6 1/2f, 1:21 2/5. B-M. J. Hogan Enterprises Inc. & W. S. Farish (KY.). $5,000 ’19 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Always a Suspect (SP$302,980).

Runhappy–Queen of Empire by Empire Maker; JOVIAL, c, 4, PRX, Mcl 10000, 2-1, 6 1/2f, 1:19 3/5. B-Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY.). $450,000 ’19 KEESEP.