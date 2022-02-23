North American Maiden Winners Feb. 23

Diabolical–One Taste by Taste of Paradise; PANCHO LEFT ME, c, 3, SUN, Msw, 2-22, 6 1/2f, 1:17 4/5. B-Fred Alexander (NM.).

Distorted Humor–Traffic Sister by More Than Ready; DISTORTED VIEW, f, 3, DED, Msw, 2-23, 7f, 1:29 2/5. B-Mrs Fitriani Hay (KY.).

Hard Spun–Hekaayaat by Mr. Greeley; INSTANT CHAOS, c, 3, PRX, Mcl 10000, 2-23, 6f, 1:14 1/5. B-Woodford Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY.). $6,000 ’20 OBSOCT.

He’s Had Enough–Mucho Princess by Macho Uno; MORE MUCHO, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 2-23, 7f, 1:26 2/5. B-Shade Tree Thoroughbreds Inc. (FL.).

Jess’s Dream–Lady Kafca by Kafwain; FAST PAYDAY, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 2-23, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 2/5. B-Dennis J Manning (FL.).

Lea–Lady Fiona by Henrythenavigator; FLORENZIA, f, 3, MVR, Mcl 5000, 2-23, 5 1/2f, 1:07 . B-Southern Comfort Farm (KY.).

Neolithic–Whistle Dixie by Pioneerof the Nile; HIGH VIBES, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 2-23, 1 1/16mT, 1:44 4/5. B-Maria Haire & Mary Haire (MD.). $45,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Rocky Bar–Will to Win by Maria’s Mon; WIND RIVER, g, 3, TUP, Mcl 20000, 2-22, 6f, 1:10 . B-Steven Lee Jones (AZ.).

Sum of the Parts–Rulersshinyfuture by Ruler’s Court; MISS EMMA JEAN, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-23, 5f, 1:01 4/5. B-Mike McAnn (LA.).

Creative Cause–Steph’s Bullet by Red Bullet; LOIS’S CAUSE, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 12500, 2-22, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Pewter Stable (PA.).

Den’s Legacy–Made by Magic by Hat Trick (JPN); ZATANNA Z, f, 4, HOU, Mcl 7500, 2-23, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Cathy Lokey & Marguerite Lokey (OK.).

Emperor Tiberius–Star of the Forest by Old Forester; E T’S SUPER STAR, g, 4, PRX, Mcl 10000, 2-23, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-R. N. Miller (PA.).

Lone Star Special–Stella Hey Stella by Ruler’s Court; SODBUSTER, g, 4, DED, Mcl 5000, 2-23, 6 1/2f, 1:24 . B-Robert E. Hewlett (LA.).

Lord Shanakill–Jessica’s Tak by Mutakddim; LOLA GIRL, f, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 2-22, 1 1/16m, 1:49 2/5. B-William J Solomon VMD (PA.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Baragah by Awesome Again; MONAASIB, c, 4, TAM, Msw, 2-23, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY.).

Morning Line–Cocktails At Seven by Smarty Jones; MORNING COCKTAIL, f, 4, GP, Moc 40000, 2-23, a5fT, :58 1/5. B-Span Investments (FL.).

Strong Mandate–Even Forest by Even the Score; WIN OR CELLAR, f, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 2-23, 5 1/2f, 1:05 1/5. B-Freddy Lewis Jr. (KY.).

Tale of Ekati–Shirl’s Soul by Perfect Soul (IRE); ROSA’S SOUL, f, 4, MVR, Msw, 2-23, 6f, 1:15 . B-Charles Fipke (ON.). $11,000 ’19 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Spikes Shirl (MSP$305,641).

Temple City–Bird of Paradise by Summer Bird; FLIGHT TO PARADISE, g, 4, TP, Mcl 15000, 2-23, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Live Oak Stud (FL.).