North American Maiden Winners Feb. 8

Commissioner–Offlee Catty by Offlee Wild; COMMISSIONER DAVID, c, 3, SUN, Mcl 8000, 2-8, 5 1/2f, 1:03 2/5. B-Cowboy Stables, LLC (OK.). $35,000 2021 FTMTYO.

English Channel–Kittens Trip by Kitten’s Joy; PUMPKIN BREAD, f, 3, SUN, Mcl 12500, 2-8, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (CA.).

Mastery–Salary Drive by Mizzen Mast; SKERRETT, f, 3, PRX, Msw, 2-8, 6 1/2f, 1:20 2/5. B-Eico Ventures, Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Francatelli (G1P$330,999).

Not This Time–Nurse Donna by Vindication; DIAMOND RIM, c, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 2-8, 5 1/2f, 1:03 3/5. B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY.). $135,000 ’20 KEESEP.