North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 12

|EL CAMINO REAL DERBY, GG, $102,700, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-12.
|4—
|BLACKADDER, c, 3, Quality Road–Chapel, by Pulpit. ($620,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay A Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $60,000.
|2—
|Mackinnon, c, 3, American Pharoah–Scat Means Go, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $285,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kenney, Dave, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|11—
|Del Mo, c, 3, Uncle Mo–No Lip Service, by Bodemeister. ($90,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables and Strauss, William, B-ERJ Racing (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Il Bellator, C’Mon Man, Boise, Nuestro Engreido, Unraptured, Stormy Samurai, Meetmeattheclub, Dr Pescado.
|Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3HF, 2.
|Odds: 3.80, 0.60, 13.60.
|GANDER S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-12.
|5—
|BARESE, c, 3, Laoban–Right Prevails, by Successful Appeal. ($150,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Dylan Davis, $55,000.
|7—
|Bold Journey, c, 3, Hard Spun–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($80,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Wachtel Stable, Barber, Gary, Team Penney Racing and Seidman Stables LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), $20,000.
|6—
|Geno, c, 3, Big Brown–Weekend Hottie, by Sun King. O-Mendham Racing Stable, B-Pete Martine (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Doin’ittherightway, Cut the Cord, Bossmakinbossmoves, G Munning.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 5 1/4, 7.
|Odds: 2.75, 0.85, 9.80.
|LADIES’ TURF SPRINT S., GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 2-12.
|6—
|MISS AURAMET, m, 6, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Julien R. Leparoux, $60,760.
|5—
|Nikee Kan, m, 7, Kantharos–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($31,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth HDavis (FL), $19,600.
|1—
|Reinagol, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–War Clan, by War Front. ($30,000 ’18 KEENOV; $27,000 ’19 KEESEP; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Saragol Stable Corp and The Winning King, Corp, B-Mrs Fitriani Hay (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: Miss J McKay, Poseidon’s Passion, Guardian Moon, Sister Peacock.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1, HD.
|Odds: 3.70, 27.30, 7.40.
|SUNCOAST S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M 40Y, 2-12.
|2—
|NEST, f, 3, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $60,000.
|3—
|Alittleloveandluck, f, 3, Arrogate–Points of Grace, by Point Given. O-Michael Dini, B-Helen Barbazon & Joseph Barbazon (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Blamethechampagne, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Quippery, by Forest Wildcat. ($210,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Six Column Stables, LLC, Bloch, Randall L, Gladden, Jim, Riverview Racing, et al, B-Popatop, LLC (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ha’ Penny, Princess Elin, Peaceful Surprise, Mining Chrome.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 3 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.50, 32.20.
|VALDALE S., TP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 6 1/2F, 2-12.
|6—
|MARISSA’S LADY, f, 3, Violence–Marissa’s Joy, by Cee’s Tizzy. O-Boone Family Trust and Tillema Family Trust, B-Harold Tillema & Pamela Tillema & Ron Boone Family Trust (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Rafael Bejarano, $61,104.
|4—
|Bubble Rock, f, 3, More Than Ready–Reef Point, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $19,840.
|1—
|Beautiful Empire, f, 3, Classic Empire–Humor Me Colonel, by Colonel John. ($320,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-John C Oxley, B-Springhouse Farm (KY), $9,920.
|Also Ran: Royal County, Murgatroyd, Zawish.
|Winning Time: 1:17 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 6, 4 1/4, HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.10, 12.60.
|FOREGO S., TP, $99,800, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-12.
|6—
|VISITANT, h, 6, Ghostzapper–Peppermint Lounge, by Distorted Humor. O-Williamson Racing LLC, B-Williamson Racing, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Gerardo Corrales, $59,616.
|2—
|Pole Setter, g, 6, Take Charge Indy–Irish Smoke, by Smoke Glacken. ($15,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $50,000 ’17 FTMOCT; $220,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Hugo Andrade, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), $19,360.
|5—
|Three Technique, h, 5, Mr Speaker–Nite in Rome, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $180,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-David E Miller, B-Omega Farm, LLC & Bally Breeders (KY), $9,680.
|Also Ran: Spectacular Gem, Majestic Valley, Divine Leader, Race Driver, Iwillpersevere, Sir Alfred James.
|Winning Time: :00 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NK, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.20, 65.30, 17.30.
|PELICAN S., TAM, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-12.
|4—
|BANK ON SHEA, h, 5, Central Banker–Miss Moultree, by Uncle Mo. ($110,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Shea D Boy’s Stable, B-Dr Scott W Pierce (NY), T-Carlos A. David, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $45,000.
|3—
|Baby Yoda, g, 4, Prospective–More Than Speed, by More Than Ready. O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable, Barber, Gary, and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Kathleen Amaya, Alexandro Centofanti &Raffaele Centofanti (FL), $15,000.
|5—
|Pudding, g, 7, Two Step Salsa–Jozi’s Turn, by Johannesburg. ($10,000 ’16 OBSAUG). O-Dobles, Elizabeth L and Imaginary Stables, B-JSL Thoroughbreds (FL), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Cajun Casanova, R Mercedes Boy, Boca Boy, King Guillermo.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 3/4, HF.
|Odds: 3.80, 0.60, 8.60.
|MINARET S., TAM, $50,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-12.
|3—
|DROP A HINT, m, 5, Into Mischief–Allude, by Orientate. ($250,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sam Wilensky, B-Clarkland Farm (KY), T-Herman Wilensky, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $30,000.
|6—
|My Destiny, m, 5, Majesticperfection–Northern Destiny, by Crafty Prospector. O-Sam Wilensky, B-Donamire Farm (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Feeling Mischief, f, 4, Into Mischief–True Feelings, by Latent Heat. O-Mellon Patch, Inc, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Tap Dance Fever, Special Princess, Night Cap, Quinoa Tifah.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 6.00, 5.20, 3.80.
