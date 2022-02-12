North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 12

EL CAMINO REAL DERBY, GG, $102,700, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-12.

4—

BLACKADDER, c, 3, Quality Road–Chapel, by Pulpit. ($620,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Robert E Masterson, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Jay A Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital LLC, Donovan, Catherine, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm LLC, B-Stone Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Edwin A. Maldonado, $60,000.

2—

Mackinnon, c, 3, American Pharoah–Scat Means Go, by Scat Daddy. ($200,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $285,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Madaket Stables LLC and Kenney, Dave, B-International Equities Holding, Inc (KY), $20,000.

11—

Del Mo, c, 3, Uncle Mo–No Lip Service, by Bodemeister. ($90,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc, Train Wreck Al Racing Stables and Strauss, William, B-ERJ Racing (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Il Bellator, C’Mon Man, Boise, Nuestro Engreido, Unraptured, Stormy Samurai, Meetmeattheclub, Dr Pescado.

Winning Time: 1:50 1/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 3HF, 2.