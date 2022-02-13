North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 13

BROADWAY S., AQU, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-13.

2—

KEPT WAITING, m, 5, Broken Vow–Orient Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($65,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Goldfarb, Sanford J, Goldfarb, Irwin and Nice Guys Stables, B-John Lauriello (NY), T-Robert N. Falcone, Jr., J-Manuel Franco, $55,000.

5—

Time Limit, m, 5, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $20,000.

7—

Breakfastatbonnies, f, 4, Laoban–Right Prevails, by Successful Appeal. ($80,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Thorne, Jonathan and R A Hill Stable, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Letmetakethiscall, Chasing Cara, Sadie Lady, Awillaway.

Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (sy)

Margins: 5HF, HF, 1.