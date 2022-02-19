North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 19

GULFSTREAM PARK SPRINT S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.

4—

MILES AHEAD, g, 5, Competitive Edge–Jennie R., by Awesome Again. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Nicholas M Lotz & Betsy Kelley (KY), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $93,000.

6—

Drain the Clock, c, 4, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), $30,000.

5—

Diamond Oops, g, 7, Lookin At Lucky–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. O-Diamond 100 Racing Club, LLC, Dunne, Amy E, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Francatelli, Gatsby.

Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)

Margins: NK, 4 1/4, 7.