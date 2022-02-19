North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 19

|GULFSTREAM PARK SPRINT S., GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|4—
|MILES AHEAD, g, 5, Competitive Edge–Jennie R., by Awesome Again. ($120,000 ’18 KEESEP; $175,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Nicholas M Lotz & Betsy Kelley (KY), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $93,000.
|6—
|Drain the Clock, c, 4, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), $30,000.
|5—
|Diamond Oops, g, 7, Lookin At Lucky–Patriotic Viva, by Whywhywhy. O-Diamond 100 Racing Club, LLC, Dunne, Amy E, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Kin Hui Racing Stables LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Francatelli, Gatsby.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 4 1/4, 7.
|Odds: 3.10, 0.70, 5.40.
|DIXIE BELLE S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-19.
|5—
|HAPPY SOUL, f, 3, Runhappy–Cowgirl Lucky, by Stephen Got Even. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Gayla Rankin, B-Harris Training Center, LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-John R. Velazquez, $90,000.
|2—
|Verylittlecents, f, 3, Goldencents–Pinch Me, by Arch. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Randy Patterson, B-Kellie Holland, Tim Holland &Ramon Rangel (KY), $30,000.
|4—
|Hypersport, f, 3, Blame–Good Witch Glinda, by Unbridled’s Song. ($25,000 ’19 KEENOV; $100,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Muddy Waters Stables LLC, B-Carrie Ann Walker (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Wicked Halo, Pretty Birdie, Ding Ding.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2HF, HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 8.60, 6.20.
|PASADENA S., SA, $103,000, 3YO, 1MT, 2-19.
|6—
|SUMTER, c, 3, War Front–A Little Bit Sassy, by More Than Ready. O-Bass II, Perry R and Bass, Ramona S, B-Bass Stables, LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|10—
|Handy Dandy, g, 3, Fury Kapcori–Golden Bucket, by Mass Media. ($29,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Altamira Racing Stable, CYBT, Lantzman, Marc and Nentwig, Michael, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), $20,000.
|3—
|Crosby Beach, c, 3, Gormley–Saratta, by Flower Alley. ($57,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $15,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $150,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Ip, Randy, B-Kathie Maybee & Gary Jemo (PA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Don’t Swear Dave, Barsabas, Echosmith (IRE), Red Road, Doitforandrew (GB), Optigogo, Epoch, Fast Draw Munnings.
|Winning Time: 1:34 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, HD.
|Odds: 1.60, 5.70, 11.50.
|ALBERT M. STALL MEMORIAL S., FG, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 2-19.
|5—
|SHE CAN’T SING, m, 5, Bernardini–Distorted Music, by Distorted Humor. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), T-Chris M. Block, J-Jareth Loveberry, $60,000.
|1—
|Pass the Plate, m, 5, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|3—
|Abscond, m, 5, Blame–Solitary Life, by Grand Slam. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Apogee Racing, B-Michael Niall (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: I Hear You, Amiche, Drapes, Dawn’s Dancer, Out of Sorts, Adelaide Miss.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, NK, 1HF.
|Odds: 24.50, 2.90, 3.60.
|WIDE COUNTRY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-19.
|1—
|LUNA BELLE, f, 3, Great Notion–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $60,000.
|2—
|She Is Wisky, f, 3, Lea–Lady Arielle’s Key, by Indygo Shiner. O-Barak Farm, B-Barak Farm (MD), $20,000.
|3—
|Sandy’s Garden, f, 3, Conveyance–Lots of Mine, by Mineshaft. O-James G Doyle, B-James Doyle (NY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Qualy, Buff My Boots, Moody Woman, Beneath the Stars, Money’s Worth.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 4HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 0.40, 52.70, 3.40.
|MIRACLE WOOD S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-19.
|8—
|LOCAL MOTIVE, g, 3, Divining Rod–Wild for Love, by Not for Love. O-Bird Mobberley LLC, B-Wasabi Ventures Stables LLC, GreenspringMares LLC & Bowman and Higgins Stable (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-J. D. Acosta, $60,000.
|5—
|Majestic Frontier, g, 3, Keen Ice–Majesty’s Crown, by First Defence. O-Grabcheski, Gerald A and Jackson, Renate, B-Renate Jackson & Gerald Grabcheski (NY), $20,000.
|6—
|Heffner, g, 3, American Freedom–Chick Chaser, by Elusive Quality. ($37,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Joseph E Colgain, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Perfect Day, Maximum Impact, Conclusive.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2HF, HD.
|Odds: 3.60, 4.70, 8.90.
|JOHN B. CAMPBELL S., LRL, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|4—
|GALERIO, g, 6, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Bird Mobberley LLC and Griffin, Grady, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), T-John E. Salzman, Jr., J-J. D. Acosta, $60,000.
|2—
|Forewarned, h, 7, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Trin-Brook Stables, Inc, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), $20,000.
|3—
|Gentleman Joe, g, 6, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Treasure Trove, Torch of Truth, Workin On a Dream, Bobby G.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 3, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.30, 6.40, 9.00.
|DUST COMMANDER S., TP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|2—
|BEATBOX, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Magical World, by Distorted Humor. ($2,100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $70,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Comestro, Rob and Ganje, Jeff, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Rafael Bejarano, $60,000.
|7—
|Mr Dumas, h, 6, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Spectacular Gem, g, 6, Can the Man–Blackhawk Honey, by Malabar Gold. ($20,000 ’17 KEESEP; $75,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Samuel Presnell, B-Ledgelands LLC & Andrew Ritter (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Big Dreaming, Pole Setter, Fancy Liquor, Sugoi.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 7.50, 76.50.
|NELLIE MORSE S., LRL, $99,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-19.
|2—
|KISS THE GIRL, m, 5, Into Mischief–Spin the Bottle, by Hard Spun. ($210,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Classic Thoroughbred XII (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|3—
|Artful Splatter, m, 6, Bandbox–Barouchka, by Not for Love. ($16,000 ’17 FTMOCT). O-James C Wolf, B-Ann Biggs Jackson (MD), $20,000.
|6—
|Miss Leslie, f, 4, Paynter–Zeenut, by Mingun. O-BB Horses, B-Maxis Stable (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Smooth With a Kick, Golden Plume.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 4, 4HF.
|Odds: 2.80, 6.20, 0.70.
|COLONEL POWER S., FG, $98,000, 4YO/UP, A5 1/2FT, 2-19.
|5—
|PYRON, h, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Tapatia, by Tapit. ($15,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Ken Copenhaver, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Albert M. Stall, Jr., J-Declan Carroll, $60,000.
|2—
|Just Might, g, 6, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Gray Attempt, h, 6, Graydar–Attempt to Name, by Consolidator. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Davis, Joey Keith and Rojas, Jackie, B-Wynnstay LLC, Donna Moore &Jim Richardson (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Seven Scents, Strike Me Down, Cowan, Toro Strike.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 19.70, 0.70, 7.80.
|HOLLIE HUGHES S., AQU, $97,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|2—
|WUDDA U THINK NOW, g, 5, Fast Anna–Unbridled Grace, by Unbridled Jet. ($60,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-Mina Equivest LLC (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Trevor McCarthy, $55,000.
|4—
|My Boy Tate, g, 8, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $20,000.
|3—
|Jemography, g, 6, Big Brown–Liza Lu, by Menifee. ($22,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Windylea Farm, LLC, B-Golden Goose Enterprise (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Runningwscissors, South Africa.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 5 1/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.65, 1.55, 16.10.
|TURF DASH S., TAM, $91,250, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-19.
|2—
|CHESS MASTER, g, 6, Overdriven–Chesty, by Chester House. O-Kerri Raven, B-Brenda K Jones (FL), T-Kerri Raven, J-Jesus Lopez Castanon, $60,000.
|8—
|Xy Speed, g, 6, First Samurai–Paloma P, by Any Given Saturday. ($16,000 ’17 KEESEP; $125,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Dubb, Michael and Bouchey, Steven, B-Monticule (KY), $15,000.
|3—
|The Connector, g, 5, City Zip–Gleaning, by Hard Spun. ($250,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Mark Hoffman, B-Nursery Place & Robert T Manfuso (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Discreet Tune, Backtohisroots, Bad Beat Brian, Skippy’s Strike, Jazzy Times, Hard Count.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, 1HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 4.40, 4.20, 6.20.
|LIGHTNING CITY S., TAM, $81,750, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 2-19.
|10—
|PAYNTDEMBLUESAWAY, m, 6, Paynter–Denim N’ Motion, by Unbridled’s Song. ($47,000 ’16 KEENOV; $23,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-All My Hart Racing, Inc, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Pablo Morales, $45,000.
|8—
|Poseidon’s Passion, m, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–Dani Nikki, by Wildcat Heir. O-Jeanne Martin, B-Jim Gulick (FL), $20,000.
|1—
|Senora Roma, m, 5, Verrazano–Willathewest, by Gone West. ($90,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $80,000 ’18 KEESEP; $130,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Patricia’s Hope LLC, B-Mill Ridge Farm et al (KY), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Beantown Baby, Billyjane, Band Sweetheart, Dana’s Beauty, Covenant Lady, Beautiful Grace, Mamba Wamba (IRE), Beachside Bunny, Mudslide Wicked.
|Winning Time: :56 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3 1/4, NK, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 21.10, 5.80.
|EL DORADO SHOOTER S., GG, $75,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-19.
|8—
|BETTOR TRIP NICK, g, 5, Boat Trip–Bettor Knot, by In Excess (IRE). O-Oetman, Gary and Pagano, Ray, B-Running Horse Equine Training Center (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Brayan Pena, $45,000.
|4—
|Riding With Dino, g, 5, Vronsky–Belloma, by Yankee Gentleman. ($7,000 ’18 BESJAN). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Cady, Todd, Featherston, Roger and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-George Krikorian (CA), $15,000.
|2—
|Psycho Dar, g, 7, Storm Wolf–Stormin Mon, by Maria’s Mon. ($8,000 ’16 BESOCT). O-Mary Tucker, B-Liberty Road Stables (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: Cool Mountain Lad, R M C Hook’em, In Our A, I’ll Stand Taller.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 2HF.
|Odds: 1.50, 8.20, 1.80.
|JIM’S ORBIT S., HOU, $75,000, 3YO, C/G, 6F, 2-19.
|6—
|CHIEF BRADY, g, 3, Bradester–Indian Minnie, by Mr. Nightlinger. O-Southwestern Racing, LLC, B-Southwestern Racing LLC (TX), T-Dallas E. Keen, J-Jansen Melancon, $44,550.
|2—
|Pinky Ring Bling, c, 3, Too Much Bling–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Lone Star Racing Club, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (OK), $14,850.
|5—
|Grami’s Boy, g, 3, Bradester–Coyote Queen, by Early Flyer. ($6,500 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Puryear, Jeffry L and Puryear, Julie, B-Douglas Scharbauer (TX), $8,168.
|Also Ran: Get Witt Gone, Valdina Dreams, Red Witt and Blue.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 2 3/4, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 5.60, 0.50, 4.70.
|STARTAC S., TUP, $60,000, 3YO, 7 1/2FT, 2-18.
|*2—
|CHROME KING, g, 3, Munnings–More Than Most, by Indygo Mountain. O-Stable H M A, B-Douglas Scharbauer (KY), T-Miguel L. Hernandez, J-Enrique Garcia, $36,084.
|7—
|Juan Bravo, g, 3, Verrazano–See Ya Signe, by Sea the Stars (IRE). ($28,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Charles Garvey, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $11,640.
|3—
|Hoya Paranoya, g, 3, Mucho Macho Man–Lost in Success, by Successful Appeal. O-Hall, Jason R and Baker, Stephen, B-Menoken Farms (CO), $5,820.
|Also Ran: Creme de La Chrome, Next Journey, Bango for Bucks, Mongolian Memory, Creative Feature.
|Winning Time: 1:31 (fm)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 6, NO.
|Odds: 7.20, 2.90, 3.10.
|***Mongolian Memory finished first but was disqualified and placed seventh.
Leave a Reply