North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 20

MISS BLUEBONNET TURF S., HOU, $75,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-19.

4—

NO MAS TEQUILA, m, 5, Northern Afleet–Foxy Boss, by Street Boss. ($21,000 2019 TEXAPR). O-Sills, James and Estate of Ronald A Ellerbee, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), T-Karen E. Jacks, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $42,000.

5—

Tahitian Breeze, m, 5, Too Much Bling–Dynachick, by Dynaformer. O-Century Acres Farm, B-Century Acres Farm,LLC (TX), $14,000.

10—

Zarelda, m, 7, My Golden Song–Tiz Tiz, by Tiznow. O-Billy Clevenger, B-Billy Clevenger (TX), $7,700.

Also Ran: Boerne, Kause I’m Devine, Shes Our Fastest, Whipum Naenae, Witt’s Tenny Ten, Corluna, Happy Sailor.

Winning Time: 1:38 (fm)

Margins: 6 1/4, 6, 1HF.