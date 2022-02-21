North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 21

TIZNOW S., SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-21.

4—

BRICKYARD RIDE, h, 5, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.

5—

Touchdown Brown, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Chicalelee, by Cherokee Run. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $20,000.

3—

Wilder Than Most, g, 5, Vronsky–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, F Scott, B-Mark Devereaux & Scomar Enterprises, LLC (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Peaceful Transfer, Seattle Bold.

Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 7HF, 4 1/4, 6 1/4.