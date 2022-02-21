North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 21

|TIZNOW S., SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-21.
|4—
|BRICKYARD RIDE, h, 5, Clubhouse Ride–Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), T-Craig Anthony Lewis, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|5—
|Touchdown Brown, g, 4, Cairo Prince–Chicalelee, by Cherokee Run. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $20,000.
|3—
|Wilder Than Most, g, 5, Vronsky–Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. O-Devereaux, Mark and Gross, F Scott, B-Mark Devereaux & Scomar Enterprises, LLC (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Peaceful Transfer, Seattle Bold.
|Winning Time: 1:37 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7HF, 4 1/4, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 2.80, 4.90.
|MADDIE MAY S., AQU, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-21.
|8—
|YO CUZ, f, 3, Laoban–Steve’s Philly, by Tale of Ekati. ($125,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Dream Maker Racing, B-Seidman Stables LLC (NY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $55,000.
|1—
|Stone Creator, f, 3, Creative Cause–Stone Maker, by Empire Maker. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy J Valente (NY), $20,000.
|4—
|Caragate, f, 3, Arrogate–Carameaway, by Lawyer Ron. O-Richard Greeley, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Reigning Chick, Thinking It Over, Moam.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, 4HF, 9HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 2.65, 26.25.
|SPRING FEVER S., SA, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-21.
|5—
|BECCA TAYLOR, f, 4, Old Topper–Lady Sax, by General Meeting. O-Nicholas B Alexander, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Steven Miyadi, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|2—
|Omg It’s Jessica, f, 4, Smiling Tiger–Snobby Princess, by Premiership. O-Freeman, Keenan and Freeman, Cassie, B-Cassie Freeman & Keenan Freeman (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|Super Game, f, 4, Super Saver–Belvedera, by Awesome Again. O-Brown, Edward Rusty J, Klein, Alan P and Lebherz, Philip, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Smiling Shirlee, Governor Goteven.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 0.20, 9.30, 4.80.
Leave a Reply