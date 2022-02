North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Feb. 27

MINE THAT BIRD DERBY, SUN, $100,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-27.

6—

STRAIGHT UP G, c, 3, Straight Fire–Gidget Girl, by Sky Mesa. O-Jungle Racing LLC, B-Jungle Racing, LLC (CA), T-Richard Baltas, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.

2—

Bye Bye Bobby, c, 3, Quality Road–Revel in the Win, by Red Bullet. ($870,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $20,000.

8—

Classic Moment, c, 3, Classic Empire–Victory Party, by Yankee Victor. ($285,000 ’19 KEENOV; $350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-L and N Racing LLC and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Team Valor LLC (KY), $10,000.

Also Ran: Fowler Blue, City At Night, American Xperiment, Pepper Spray, Benissimo.

Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 3/4, 5 3/4.